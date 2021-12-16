The 2022 Notre Dame football recruiting class should keep the positive momentum of the Marcus Freeman hire going into next season and beyond.

Like many other programs, Notre Dame got hit with a surprise in the coaching carousel when Brian Kelly left for LSU.

The move might have greatly hampered the Irish’s ability to bring in a strong recruiting class.

However, the prompt promotion of defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman and the retention of offensive coordinator Tommy Rees made sure the existing class could largely stay together.

All Freeman and company had to do was finish. They essentially did that on Signing Day with 21 recruits putting pen to paper and moving forward with Notre Dame.

Jaylen Sneed is the top commit for Notre Dame football recruiting

The top prospect in Notre Dame’s class of 2022 is five-star linebacker Jaylen Sneed. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound defender out of South Carolina ranks No. 35 nationally and third among linebackers.

The Irish picked up his commitment in July and they shouldn’t have to wait long to see him take the field in a golden dome. He’s a super athlete who has experience playing both sides of the ball as well as basketball and track. He should find a role on defense immediately.

Jayden Bellamy is Notre Dame football’s recruiting diamond in the rough

Jayden Bellamy is one of three three-star signees in the class ranking No. 453 in the 247Sports composite. The Bergen Catholic product has a higher ceiling than that rating would suggest thanks to his versatility and speed.

At 5-foot-11, 175 pounds, Bellamy had offers from Penn State, Clemson, Ohio State and others. He might not be the highest-ranked recruit Notre Dame has ever pulled, but the interest around him speaks for itself.

Strongest and weakest position groups for Notre Dame football recruiting

Notre Dame’s linebacker haul is excellent with Sneeding leading the way. The Irish also got Joshua Burnham, Niuafe Tuihalamaka and Nolan Ziegler to round out the group of Top 300 prospects nationally.

Four-star wide receiver Tobias Merriweather signed but CJ Williams backed off his pledge and may end up going to USC instead. That’s a disappointment for Notre Dame’s receiver group.

Notre Dame football recruiting class ranking

The Irish came out of Signing Day with the No. 7-ranked class in the 247Sports composite, up from last year’s rank at No. 9.

The class includes one five-star and 16 four-star signees.

Notre Dame football recruiting class grade: A

For more NCAA football news, analysis, opinion and unique coverage by FanSided, including Heisman Trophy and College Football Playoff rankings, be sure to bookmark these pages.