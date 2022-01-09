01/09/2022 at 20:13 CET

Arnau montserrat

The FA Cup looked like it was going to end the third round, in the absence of United-Aston Villa tomorrow, without major surprises. But Nottingham Forest brought out the magic of the 151-year-old trophy by eliminating Arsenal. The ‘cunning trees’ feat will have Grabban as a hero, scorer of the goal in the last leg of the game. Nobody can say that it was not deserved because the ‘gunners’ showed an unrecognizable face.

NOT

ARS

Nottingham forest

Samba; Worrall, Cook, McKenna; Spence, Yates, Garner, Colback; Johnson, Davis (Grabban 68 ‘), Zinckernagel (Cafu 75’).

Arsenal

Log; Cédric (Kolasinac 90 ‘), White, Holding, Tavares (Tierney 35’); Lokonga, Patiño (Lacazette 69 ‘); Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah.

Referee

Craig Pawson. TA: Zinckernagel (35 ‘), Spence (78’) / Martinelli (74 ‘).

The first half already left signs that Mikel Arteta’s team was going to break a sweat to pass the third round. The highlight, the replacement of Nuno Tavares by Tierney, which is still not clear if it was due to a technical decision or due to annoyance from the Portuguese side.

The game was animated in the second half with a succession of opportunities. Especially for Nottingham Forest. Leno held the result with two stops before Zinckernagel and a Garner who was about to score the goal of the day with a long free kick that flew towards the German goalkeeper’s squad.

For those of Arteta, only Nketiah shocked the goal of Samba. First with a header that incomprehensibly sent out and later with a shot over the crossbar.

The feat came in the 84th minute. A loss by Lokonga in the center of the field led to a great play on the wing of Yates who put a ball to the heart of the area finished off by Grabban. He beat Leno and the madness was unleashed on the City Ground with a small field invasion included. Despite going down on the scoreboard, Arsenal was not able to tie the game. The faces at the end said it all. The ‘gunners’, eliminated.