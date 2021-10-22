The Huawei company has just announced in a hybrid event, face-to-face and online, its two new Huawei Nova 9 and 8i phones. They are a bet that fully enters the mid and mid premium range with good intentions and the occasional handicap.

Huawei, far from giving up like other brands in the smartphone market, continues to bet and fight with the weapons left to it to offer new devices globally.

Your bet on strategy 1 + 8 + N It is clear and HarmonyOS continues to advance in the rest of the devices, however in the mobile section they continue to bet on Android AOSP and the Huawei Mobile Services adding his EMUI customization layer 12.

Today we see how two new Nova 9 and Nova 8i mobiles land in the Spanish market as devices with features to fulfill for a large number of users.

Huawei Nova 9Huawei Nova 8iDisplay6.57 “OLED | 2.340 x 1.080px | 120 Hz | HDR | Side curve6.67” IPS | 2,376 x 1,080 pxDimensions and Weight 160 x 73.7 x 7.7mm | 175g161.85 x 74.7 x 8.58 mm | 190 gRear cameras50 Mpx f / 1.9 | 8 Mpx f / 2.2 wide angle | 2 Mpx f / 2.4 depth | 2 Mpx f / 2.4 Macro64 Mpx f / 1.9 | 8 Mpx f / 2.4 wide angle | Prof 2 Mpx f / 2.4 | Macro 2 Mpx f / 2.4 Front camera 32 Mpx f / 2.0 | 4K16 Mpx f / 2.4ProcessorSnapdragon 778G 4GSnapdragon 662 4GMemory RAM8 GB 6 GBStorage128 GB128 GBBattery4,220 mAh | SuperCharge 66 W4,300 mAh | SuperCharge 66 WSoftwareAndroid 10 | EMUI 12Android 10 | EMUI 114G Connectivity | BT | Wi-Fi 6 | 4G GPS | BT | Wi-Fi 6 | GPS BiometryOn-screen fingerprint readerOn-button fingerprint readerExtrasRough and anti-fingerprint finish | Stereo Speakers Minijack | Stereo speakers Box contents Mobile phone, SIM clip, manual, USB cable and 66 W charger, mobile phone case, clip, manual, cable, 66W charger, case Price € 499 € 349

We are not going to go into again that Huawei has a veto in the US and cannot negotiate with companies like Google to be able to integrate Google services, for example, or use 5G technology from Qualcomm chips.

Huawei Nova 9 is the strong bet

The first of the two announced mobiles is a mobile with a very striking design, a rough glass back, with glitter and with that very grateful anti-fingerprint finish.

As main weapons we have a 6.57 “FullHD + OLED screen with a variable refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and, of course, HDR support. In addition to that, there is the 50 Mpx f / 1.9 RYYB camera, technology inherited from its older brothers of the P.

This sensor has a size of 1 / 1.56 “and thanks to the use of this RYYB technology it allows to collect more light information than traditional RGB sensors.

The rear camera setup is completed with an 8MP wide-angle sensor and two testimonial sensors to help calculate depth or take macro photos, with low resolution.

The front camera is also a novelty, with a resolution of 32 Mpx f / 2.0 and 4K recording support and AI image stabilization.

This mobile inherits recording modes that we already saw in previous mobiles such as the change between front and rear camera without pausing the video, recording dual camera between front and rear or the two rear cameras.

If we talk about performance we have to focus on one of the handicaps, since although the Snapdragon 778G is a good processor for the mid-range, this Nova 9 mounts the 4G version of it, and lags behind many of the mobiles of the competition in its price range.

The 8 GB of RAM is a perfect amount for this type of device and 128 GB of internal memory is sufficient for most users.

It is clear that today 5G is still not used in most locations, but it is a matter of a year before the deployment returns to pre-pandemic speed.

Huawei continues to bet on super-fast charging with its new standard SuperCharge 66 W that allows a full charge of its 4,300 mAh battery in a matter of 38 minutes. So, here we see another strong point.

In the field of software we see ourselves in the typical case since the veto, Huawei integrates Android AOSP 10 + EMUI 12 And here we see how Android 12 has just arrived on the market and it was expected to see Android 11 in these serial phones.

HUAWEI nova 8i: the youngest of this 2021

The Chinese company has also shown a terminal that comes with much more modest technical specifications for users who do not want to reach the price of the Nova 9.

We are talking about a mobile with a 6.67-inch FullHD + IPS screen, Snapdragon 662 processor and 6 GB of RAM.

It still maintains the superfast 66W charge and that same 4,300 mAh battery, something to be appreciated. The cameras section will also be cut compared to the nova 9 with a 64 Mpx f / 1.9 main camera with RGB sensor in this case.

The selfie camera also drops down to 16 Mpx with f / 2.4 aperture. As we have commented, it is more modest.

It is a larger and heavier mobile, with a fingerprint-trapping gloss finish that seems like a mobile that we could have seen two years ago in the market as a great terminal, but the entire market has advanced by leaps and bounds in this time.

Honestly, it is difficult to defend a mobile with these specifications in 2021, but you have to value the effort of a brand that they are limiting in many dimensions.

Price and availability of the new Nova 9 and Nova 8i

HUAWEI Nova 9 It officially hits the market on November 2 in its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB ROM version in two color combinations: Star Blue and Glossy Black.

The recommended price is 499 euros And if you buy until then in the Huawei Store and Huawei stores they give you the FreeBuds Pro and three premium months of the Huawei Music, Huawei Video and Huawei Cloud 50GB services.

Huawei Nova 8i will arrive on the market on the same date and its recommended retail price in configuration 6GB + 128GB is 349 euros.

It has a similar pre-purchase promotion with which they give you the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i and three free months of subscription to the Huawei Music, Video and Cloud 50GB services.

It seems clear that Huawei continues to work on mobile phones, the question is:this work is enough? We know that they are playing with the cards they have, but the competition is making very strong bets in these price ranges.