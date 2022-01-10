Novak Djokovic, the number one tennis player in the world, is in the middle of a great controversy and has been detained in an immigrant hotel in Australia waiting to resolve his situation in that country, all this generated by the decision of the 34-year-old tennis player to not get vaccinated. The Serbian sports star announced that the authorities had granted him an exemption from the covid vaccine to be able to play the Open of the oceanic country that will begin on January 17.

The number 1 in the world is looking for a way not to be extradited, after his visa was revoked upon arrival in Melbourne and he was denied entry to the country. His family has shown their dissatisfaction with this decision and demands that the Australian authorities not treat him as a political victim.





“He is not detained, he is in prison. They could have told him ‘don’t come Novak’ and that would have been fine. But no, they wanted to humiliate him and they still keep him in prison, “he said. Srdjan, father of the tennis player.

Tennis Australia, the body that administers the Australian Open, confirmed that the number one had been granted an entry permit under their “exemption” policies. However, when the tennis player landed at Melbourne airport last Wednesday, he was not allowed to enter, his visa was canceled on the spot and he was taken to a temporary immigration detention center.

According to the Asturian media, there are three other unidentified tennis players with exemptions who have been allowed to enter the country, which has unleashed the fury within Djokovic’s team who say they are using him as an example.

The rection of other tennis players have not been waiting and in that sense Rafael Nadal He has stated the following: “In a way, I feel sorry for him. But at the same time, he knew perfectly well the conditions for many months. He was the one who made his own decision.

So far, Novak Djokovic has not spoken out about his difficult situation. The nine-time Australian Open champion seeks to break the record of 20 Grand Slam championships that he jointly holds with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.





