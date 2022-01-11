This Monday, Novak Djokovic won a court battle to compete in the Australian Open despite not being vaccinated against Covid-19. However, the government of the country threatened to cancel your visa a second time and deport him.

Hours later, the tennis star jumped onto a court and trained, his brother told reporters. Djokovic himself tweeted that his intention is still to play in the first Grand slam it’s from the season.

“I am pleased and grateful that the judge revoked the cancellation of my visa. Despite everything that has happened, I want to stay and try to compete in the Australian Open,” the athlete tweeted.

“I’m still focused on that. I flew here to play one of the biggest events we have in front of the amazing fans.”

Australian Circuit Court Judge Anthony Kelly restored Djokovic’s visa, canceled last week because authorities decided that did not meet the criteria for an exemption from the vaccination requirement for all travelers without Australian citizenship, details the agency AP.

Kelly concluded that the player, number one in the world ranking, did not have enough time to speak with his lawyers before that decision was made and gave the government 30 minutes to release the athlete from the quarantine hotel in Melbourne where he had spent the four nights. previous.

Could still be deported

Following the ruling, government attorney Christopher Tran told the judge that the Minister of Immigration, Citizenship, Migration Services and Multicultural Affairs, Alex Hawke, “It will consider whether it exercises a personal power of cancellation.”

That means the nine-time Australian Opens champion and defending champion could face deportation again and miss this year’s tournament, which begins on January 17. It could also be banned from entering the country for three years.

PHOTO: AP

The case has attracted international attention and caused a stir in Australia, where initially many frowned upon that Djokovic, openly skeptical about vaccines, would have received an exemption from the strict rules to compete in Melbourne.

Many felt that the star was receiving special treatment, as the Unvaccinated Australians face tough travel and quarantine restrictions. The court documents indicated that the tennis player is not vaccinated.

But when he was stopped by border police on arrival, others were against it, saying he was being used as a scapegoat for an Australian government criticized for its recent handling of the pandemic.

