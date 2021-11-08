With the start of November, we wanted to assess the performance of the Bitcoin whales this week. Bitcoin comes from weeks in which it managed to break its all-time high, but not fully hold it. See the highlights of whale activity and trends and BTC’s performance here.

Bitcoin’s price range has hovered between $ 60,834 and $ 62,544 in the last 24 hours, according to CoinDesk. This represents an increase of 2.54%. Meanwhile, the Bitcoin whales maintained some trends that we want to show you.

Summary table of the activity and performance of the Bitcoin Whales this first week of November. It seems that they open November with a look towards accumulation. Source: Whale Alert.

Bitcoin whale activity in the first week of November

The first thing to highlight is that in the last week, the whales mobilized a total of 144,418 BTC through 93 operations. The predominant trend in terms of BTC mobilized was the transfer between unknown wallets. This is because 45,300 BTC went from unknown wallets to others. The above is equal to 31.37% of the weekly total. However, it is curious to note that it was only achieved because there were three operations in the week for equal amounts of 15,100 BTC.

The second most marked trend was accumulation, with a total of 39,111 BTC transferred from exchanges to unknown wallets. The latter is equal to 27.08% of the total accounted for.

Likewise, the transfer between exchanges was evidenced with 35,889 BTC transferred in that sense (24.85% of the weekly total.

Finally, we must say that the weakest trend was the introduction of liquidity to the market. Specifically, the whales mobilized 24,118 BTC in this way (16.70% of the weekly total). Especially on Friday, it was the predominant trend, but in weekly terms it could not match or exceed the accumulation.

With all this, it could be sensed that the whales take the opportunity to retreat a bit from the surface, perhaps waiting for a rise at some point in the near future. However, we must contextualize what has happened in the world of cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin to understand a little better the resumption of the accumulation of the whales.

What will happen to Bitcoin?

Bitcoin continues to trade in a tight range, although buyers appear to have support above $ 60K. Looking at the general performance this week, it is valid to say that the uptrend is slowing down considerably. The latter suggests that a period of consolidation could persist in the short term.

However, pullbacks could occur even below $ 60K, but the rebound could come quickly. Meanwhile, it seems that whales see it that way too and that is why they are not willing to sell their tokens at current prices, or at least not to such a large extent as in the past.

