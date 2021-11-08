11/08/2021 at 12:56 CET

Marc Escolà

Ricky Rubio He did it again. This time in the NBA, in the victory of the Cleveland Cavaliers, the base of Masnou went up to 37 points, 10 assists and 8/9 in triples, the first time that a player leaving the bench reaches these stratospheric figures. At the end of the meeting, the Catalan listened to the microphones to review his career in the American league and the moment of form in which he is, giving a whole realism lesson to the little ones.

Injuries are part of an athlete’s career, and Ricky had problems with his knee in his early years: “It has been a process in many ways. Both physical and mental. With many ups and downs. I got to the NBA very confident and broke my knee in my freshman year. The fourth year I also had an ankle operation. Then I also had personal problems … There comes a time when your head gives you a lot to think about. You see that with 15-20 years, basketball is everything, then the years go by and you see that there is more to it. “

“When there comes a time when I personally see that I am maturing and that I see that it is not the end of the world to lose a game and it is not ecstasy to win one either. In the end you have to control emotions. And there comes a moment that I believe what is the passage through Utah and the summer 2019 which was to consolidate myself as a great star with the national team after many years, I am not saying in the shadows, but helping many players to shine individually, “said Rubio, who was also sublime with the Spanish team in the Tokyo Olympics in view of USA.

Being well mentally plays a very important role in basketball: “It has been a process that was not the one that people expected, but in the end each one has his way and has to learn that he does not have to depend on what others think. but what each one believes and thinks.

There are many times that a word has a lot of force, it stays in your mind and can affect you a lot and I think that knowing how to manage that, knowing that mentally it is a daily process. I don’t think there is a specific moment, I think it has been the evolution as a player. And now a moment of great confidence has arrived “, the base of the Cavaliers.

Some players like Lebron James they applauded his impressive performance last night: “Rubio is freaking out at Madison right now“wrote the forward on his Twitter account, seeing what Ricky was achieving in Madison Square Garden, known as the Mecca of basketball, against the New York Knicks from Tom thibodeau (109-126).