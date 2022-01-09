In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Winter has just entered a few weeks ago, and with it really low temperatures, with frost and snow that will require us to raise the temperature inside our home when we are at home, but also to regulate it down when we are not, in order to save energy .

Although there are different smart thermostats that we can buy on the market, the Google Nest Learning Thermostat stainless steel is one of the best options, because it is not only controlled from the phone, but it will help us save a lot of energy.

And now the Google Nest Learning Thermostat is 180.99 euros on Amazon, in a smart device that you could receive in just a couple of days at home so you can install it and thus start saving energy.

This is the Google smart thermostat you need this winter to save energy and now only 180.99 euros

The Google Nest Learning Thermostat at 180.99 euros on Amazon is an interesting offer since it is reduced by 27% compared to the original recommended price by the manufacturer, so you could install it in your home to save energy, but much more.

The great thing about this smart thermostat from Google is that it learns from you, studying the temperature you prefer when you are at home and lower it when you are away. It even learns how your home heats up and if you have too many drafts to use just enough energy.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

Best of all, it is very easy to configure, since you only have to raise or lower the temperature and the thermostat will memorize the temperatures you like and create a program automatically.

In fact, when you are not at home, it is capable of adjusting the temperature automatically, and even for several days. On the other hand, you can always rely on its remote control so that you can change the temperature and even check how much heating you use from your phone, tablet or also computer.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.