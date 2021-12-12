12/12/2021

On at 21:24 CET

Nikola Mirotic He was once again chosen MVP of the match after another exhibition with 18 points and leading the team to victory against Lenovo Tenerife by 60-75. After this new triumph that keeps the Catalans on the lookout for Real Madrid at the head of the Endesa League, the Montenegrin assured that it was not easy to achieve victory.

“Playing at home and against a team with a lot of experience we knew we couldn’t relax,” he said. Regarding the level that is offering the last weeks Niko assured that “I feel very good, happy and playing with confidence but as I always say this is thanks to the team and the technical staff“.

On the incorporation this week of Dante Exum, who scored eight points yesterday against Tenerife, Mirotic, who faced the Australian player in the NBA, is clear that he is a good reinforcement: “He is a great player but he had bad luck with injuries. He is adapting very quickly, he will help us a lot and we will help him in whatever way we can. “

It feels at a good level

He insisted that on a personal level “I am feeling fine, I did not have a great start but little by little I picked up pace and now I am doing the basketball that is expected of me”, he sentenced.

To maintain this level, Mirotic believes that “being consistent is the key. We have had many streaks but our coach always demands the maximum from us. If you want to play for Barça you are required to win every day, this has to be the mentality.”

On the incident with Sergio Llull

Mirotic spoke about the incident with Sergio Llull after the classic in which the Real Madrid player dedicated a comb to the Palau fans: “In every field other than the Palau I receive many clubs, but I think each one has to be by what has to be. It is true that things happen and your head is going a bit. I remain with Sergio’s apology and I do not want to give it more importance. Our fans do not deserve what happened, this is very clear to me “.