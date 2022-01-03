In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Xiaomi’s smart bracelet, the last of them, now has a more than substantial price reduction in the store that usually dares to go further: AliExpress.

That little by little the price of a technological product goes down is the usual thing, especially in stores like AliExpress, which specialize in beastly discounts. However, it is not normal that there is such a large price difference between it and others like Amazon, which is happening right now with the Xiaomi Mi Band 6.

This smart bracelet costs about 39 euros on Amazon, while in AliExpress it drops to only 23 euros, a brutal difference that undoubtedly justifies the wait of 2-3 weeks if you buy it in the Asian store, which offers free shipping anywhere on the planet.

It is a very good offer to buy the Xiaomi Mi Band 6, a smartband that we were able to put to the test in its day in the full review that we recommend you read if you want to know what it is really capable of.

Latest edition of the Xiaomi activity bracelet with a physical activity monitor, heart rate sensor and blood oxygen measurement with a better and larger screen.

Without a doubt, it is an improvement over the previous model, especially in screen quality, although it must be said that Xiaomi has already dominated the sector for several generations of bracelets, especially thanks to a great screen autonomy and the AMOLED panel.

The edition that AliExpress sells is the one from China, although there is no problem if you buy it from Spain or Latin America. Automatically it will become Spanish when you link it to the Mi Fit application, without having to do anything else.

When you have it ready to use, you can enjoy what is undoubtedly one of the best smart bracelets of the moment, with measurement of heart rate, calories burned or quality of sleep, among other things.

Activity tracker with a large 1.47-inch FullView AMOLED screen. It integrates blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) analysis and VO2Max monitoring to measure recovery rate after exercise. It has 96 training modes and 2 weeks of autonomy.

There are other more recent models that have surpassed it at one point, and it is on the screen, since it begins to become common to see bracelets with much larger rectangular panels, in the style of watches.

This is the case, for example, of the Huawei Band 6, which costs at Amazon exactly the same as the Mi Band 6: 39 euros.

