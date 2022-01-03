Miley Cyrus received 2022 in Miami, United States, with a mega outdoor concert. The 29-year-old interpreter participated in the musical show organized by the local network NBC. Everything was proceeding normally until an unforeseen event caught the audience’s attention: the artist’s wardrobe played a trick on her and, as soon as she began to sing, she was almost topless on stage.

A few minutes after midnight, the singer was performing her iconic song “Party in the USA” when the straps of her top came off. With complete fortitude, the pop star held the garment in her hands, turned to turn her back on the audience, and continued walking across the stage while singing the lyrics. Instantly, a screen was opened that allowed him to leave the scene and quickly run to the dressing room, to change his clothes.

While the band continued to play the melody and the choristers sang the part that Miley was supposed to perform, the artist reappeared on stage, now with a striking red blazer that she wore without anything underneath. A few seconds after resuming the concert, Cyrus came out of the awkward situation with humor: “Now everyone is looking at me!” He shouted between laughter and received the applause of his fans.

Miley Cyrus resumed, quickly changed her outfit and resumed the show with complete peace of mind (Capture /)

Almost at the end of the recital, the composer thanked the audience for having attended the event and made a heartfelt reflection on the incident she suffered: “Tonight’s program has tried to be flexible. To withstand the blows and make the best of the worst circumstances. And that resistance shouldn’t end here. Let’s take that into the new year with us. We have all learned to expect the unexpected, “said the singer.

The mega-party, hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davdsdon, replaced Carson Daly’s annual New Years Eve special. The guests, for their part, performed several international hits and provided a high-level show.

After the opening concert given by the hosts, rapper Saweetiem was the first to appear on stage and performed her hit “Tap in”. He was later joined on stage by Brazilian pop singer Anitta to sing his collaboration song “Faking Love.” The 28-year-old interpreter stood out with an incredible outfit and her brilliant voice.

The most striking moment of the night was when Miley acted alongside Brandi Carlile and performed “The Story.” Then they sang “The Climb”, a song that Cyrus produced in 2009 when she was filming Hannah Montana, a series that catapulted her to fame.

