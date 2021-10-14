As many of you know, China used to be a leader in the global distribution of BTC’s hashrate. However, since the changes in the regulation of this country, it seems that the leadership has changed geographic location. Will it be the United States, Kazakhstan or Russia? Let’s see.

Leaders in BTC hashrate distribution

Following China’s extensive measures against Bitcoin mining activity, the United States has now emerged as the leader in terms of hashrate. According to the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index (CBECI), Bitcoin miners in the United States account for 35.4% of the total global distribution of the BTC mining hash rate.

All of this has had positive side effects for the United States. One example is that the expansion of the US Bitcoin mining space has also caused more companies to seek a public listing on the US stock markets.

The CBECI data also shows the other countries we mentioned at the beginning: Kazakhstan (18%) and Russia (11%) as the next big Bitcoin mining centers outside of the United States. These countries have gained significant market share thanks to China’s cryptocurrency mining ban.

In addition to China’s crackdown, crypto mining establishments in the United States have increased their capacity with significant additions to their hardware capacity. For example, places like Texas and Ohio are expected to host mega Bitcoin mining centers that will further increase the production capacities of this country’s crypto miners.

Other interesting facts

Something curious is that the CBECI data shows a 0% hashrate for China. Nonetheless, it is possible that covert Bitcoin mining operations are still ongoing despite the ban. On the other hand, there are American miners like Argo Blockchain, Riot Blockchain, Marathon who have bought large orders for mining machines from major manufacturers like Bitmain and MicroBT.

As we can see, this is a process that seems to be just beginning. But, it also shows us that nothing is set in stone, and that the role that regulators play is still relevant even when it is sought to avoid precisely that. That is, intervention in the development of the decentralized cryptocurrency industry.

