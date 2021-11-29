This smart speaker, based on Google Assistant, is made with 85% of its plastic from recycled materials.

To start the day on the right foot, the new Lenovo Smart Clock 2 is the ideal complement to any bedside table (without spy camera, to guarantee privacy). This watch offers other optimized additional capabilities, such as an optional wireless charger that adapts during charging to provide soft nighttime ambient lighting at the base of the watch.

Built for the bedroom or anywhere else you need a clock that does it all, the Lenovo Smart Clock 2’s improved design, seamless connection, and compact body fit into any environment. Its soft, organic-looking fabric exterior has three possible elegant and neutral tones: Shadow Black, Heather Gray and Abyss Blue. Lenovo Smart Clock 2’s wireless charging point eliminates clutter and cables by combining a night light, stereo radio, charging station, and voice assistant.

Quite a smart speaker

The Lenovo Smart Clock 2 Invites you to catch up time to manage your smart home as you review Google Photos on the 4 ”color touchscreen, filling the room with quiet music and soothing sounds to reflect on the day. It also facilitates more pleasant dreams by choosing one of the updated dark design interfaces or the new screen-off option; Choose your ideal smart alarm settings to get your day off to a good start. You can also see when the next meeting starts, find out about the traffic situation, check the name of an artist in your playlist at a glance or ask Google Assistant to inform you of the weather forecast.

From 89.99 euros

www.lenovo.com

Gadget opines

With an impeccable finish, the main difference compared to the genuine model is that it includes a base to wirelessly charge a compatible mobile; the standard is Qi. For the rest, the main changes are summarized in the design, since the screen itself is taller, with a thicker base, and that it is now available in three colors (shadow black, heather gray and abyss blue). The clock-speaker as such fits perfectly into the aforementioned induction charging base, which offers 10 watts of charging, and incorporates a USB-A port on the back of the platform to connect other accessories (a port that disappears from the clock and that it did have its predecessor).

This base also includes a night light, a ring that is illuminated by a voice command or from an option in the on-screen menu. It is a well thought out resource that brings utility to the whole. While this light isn’t bright enough to illuminate an entire room, it’s great for finding something by the bed or safely navigating around it if you’ve had to get up.

Otherwise, this second generation of Lenovo’s smart watch-speaker still has the same functions as the first: virtual assistance to answer general knowledge queries, commands to manage the smart home, music playback from different sources, alarm clock, frame of photos etc. Now, we think that the sound it emits has improved, making it more pleasant to play melodies.

We liked the ability of its built-in ambient light sensor to automatically adjust screen brightness, hold the physical switch to disable the microphone, and how well the microphone understands keywords and deciphers commands.

In sum, the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 does an excellent job in those functions for which it is designed, a utility that is multiplied thanks to the new integrated charging and light base. It is an advanced device ideal for the bedroom; but also for the office and the living room; and why not the kitchen… Some people will think that your screen is perfect for the first type of room mentioned, but too small for the rest. It may be, but the decisive thing is the use you need in each case. Of course, it is a perfect companion to have the Google Assistant ‘close at hand’ and avoid cables on a table.