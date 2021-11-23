Do you want to remove all traces of a PC or mobile? You only need to insert a Redkey USB v4 key.

Applications, operating systems, and web pages increasingly track more data, habits, and other sensitive information.

We fill our phones and PCs with photos, videos, messages, and other personal content.

When are you going to sell, donate or lease an old PC, it is important to empty it completely, and remove all traces of our activity. But it’s not easy to do … Unless you use the Redkey USB v4 key, which destroys all data on mobiles, tablets and PCs. In this video you can see how it works:

Redkey USB v4 it is simply a USB pendrive containing specialized military grade software, which destroy data on a device.

This data is deleted for up to 20 erasure algorithms different ones that write stuff on it, move bits, and other destructive operations. Not even the best hacker in the world will be able to recover them.

The result is a completely clean mobile, tablet or PC, ready to sell or donate. From another point of view it can also be used to remove viruses and malware from an infected PC, and reinstall the clean operating system.

It is true that this operation can be carried out manually, with free software that exists. But not everyone has the ability to do it, and you are not always sure that everything has been erased.

These five computers have plenty of power for your day to day, as well as weighing less than 1.5 kg so you can always carry them with you.

Redkey USB v4 not only erase hard drives. Also pendrives, micro SD cards, and any storage system connected to the PC.

To use it, you simply have to insert it into a USB port. You must start the computer from the key, since it has its own starting system. Once started, you will only have to confirm the permission, so that erase all data from the PC permanently.

It also works with mobiles and tablets, but in this case you have to use a USB cable.

Redkey USB v4 It is sold in three versions, on KickStarter.

The version home is the simplest: everything is automatic. It costs 24 euros.

Then there is a professional version with USB Type C, and customization options for the erasure tools used.

There is also a kit that, in addition to erasing, reinstalls the operating system.