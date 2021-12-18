Milan have been seven seasons without stepping on the Champions League. The second club with the most titles in history, seven European Cups, disappeared from the continental map in 2014. On March 11 of that year, Kaká would score Milan’s last goal in the Champions League until the return – this season – to the maximum competition. That Kaká, the one who scored in Vicente Calderón still standing, was 32 years old and was living his second stage at San Siro after four seasons wearing the colors of Real Madrid. Seven years earlier, the Brazilian had lifted the Ballon d’Or that credited him as the best footballer in the world after leading Milan to their seventh Champions League. That was the last time the ‘Rossoneri’ touched the sky. Kaká returned from Madrid with all the honors, with Silvio Berlusconi’s wet dream of raising a Milan that was falling by leaps and bounds into the catacombs of Italian football. You had to hold on to something. Or someone. The scene was repeated in January 2020 with the return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the last idol with whom ‘Il Diavolo’ won a great title: the 2011 Scudetto.

Since that Serie A, Milan has wandered through Italy aimlessly, without a defined sporting and economic planning and with their owners disconnected after so many years of government. After too many courses losing money, with the entity in technical bankruptcy and without the possibility of competing neither in Italy nor in Europe, in 2017 Silvio Berlusconi sold the club of his life, with which he reached glory and with which he catapulted himself to the step highest of your country’s politics.

For several analysts, and even some candidate for the Barça presidency, Milan is the great example of management that no club should imitate. In the Blaugrana environment, the evolution of the team that won the Champions League in Berlin in 2015 has been compared with the horrible transition carried out by Berlusconi after the 2007 European Cup in Athens. That of the Maldini, Nesta , Ambrosini, Pirlo, Seedorf or Inzaghi, who were still on the team because they were legends who were owed respect. At Barcelona, ​​the backbone a year and a half ago (in Bayern’s 8-2 match) was still Piqué, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Luis Suárez and Leo Messi, the heroes of Berlin. Hence this supposed ‘milanization’.

INCOMPARABLE VALUES

Barça is now going through one of the worst moments in its history. With millionaire losses, without the ability to build a competitive team and with the club having suffered a serious institutional crisis, the Culé entity tries to return to its place being aware that its image continues to be one of the most powerful in the world. Possibly, that is the main difference with Milan. “Milan is not as powerful a brand as Barça, Real Madrid or Manchester United can be. When it has lost the appeal of the titles and the roster, it has been greatly affected globally”Explains to Sport Dossier the former head of Barça sponsorships, Cinto Ajram.

Along the same lines is Xavier Ginesta, professor of sports marketing at the Uvic-UCC and recently appointed member of the board of the academic journal Soccer & Society. “Soccer clubs have a triple personality: they are a company, they have a product to sell and they represent an institution. Preserving the institution, that is, the narrative, is essential to prevent clubs from sinking when their teams fail on the field.”Says Ginesta. For this, the professor also separates the cases of Milan, Barça and United, the latter with an investment in the last ten seasons of about 1,400 million in transfers to win only a Premier League, an FA Cup and a Europa League. Even, as is happening to Barcelona, ​​the ‘Red Devils’ have had several participations in the second European club competition, far from being able to compete for a Champions League that they have not raised since May 2008. However, United continues to be a benchmark , ranked year after year among the five most valuable football clubs in the world for both Forbes magazine and the Deloitte auditor’s Football Money League study.

Barça and Manchester United have a brand story that Milan does not have

QUESTION OF NUMBERS

In signings, the Manchester club has spent a similar figure to that of Barça (100 million less in ten years), but the figures in the general balance are not so similar. In the first season with COVID, 2019-20, Barcelona closed the year with 97 million euros of losses. United did it with a 5.2 million profit playing the Europa League from start to finish. That is, without stepping on the Champions League throughout the season. Barça, with Bartomeu as president, had closed the accounts of recent years to the limit, bordering on losses despite having the highest income in the world. But expenses, especially wages, tied the rope around his neck. About 450 million in the first men’s squad, for the 370 million of Manchester United. This last season, both have had losses, although they remain distanced: about 210 million for Barça, removing the provision for litigation and the depreciation of players driven by Laporta (481 million), for the 37 million from United.

United have not won the Premier League since 2013 despite their constant investment in transfers

However, despite the losses, the two clubs continue to be a benchmark, unlike Milan. “L‘Milanization’ would have to be qualified, because there are clubs with established brands that have a lot of room for recovery. In the case of United, the historical endures him at times when he is not a leader in England, because he created an incontestable brand story. In the case of Barça, the brand story is also very powerful. It has its values, its social bond and La Masia, and now also the women’s team”Says Ginesta. “The current one is a conjunctural moment for these two clubs”Says finance expert Marc Menchén, who agrees with Ajram and Ginesta. Also different from the ‘Rossoneri’. “ANDMilan’s chaos is structural. You have always spent more than you have. The club always goes to losses because its investors have allowed it, until they have said enough”, Argues the 2Playbook journalist. Marc Ciria thinks the same, financier and a good connoisseur of football numbers. “At Milan, we never opted for a professionalized management, but for a patriarchal management in which the president made the decisions. In addition, it is a club that has no story “, quite the opposite of Manchester United:”United capitalized on a very clear story with a way of being, especially based on the figure of Sir Alex Ferguson. It has been able to spend its empty period doing financially prudent management without risk and continues to be attractive to many of those brands.”.

The challenge for Barça is now to remain a benchmark despite not playing the Champions League qualifiers, suffering in the League and sweating blood to renew the squad without room for maneuver in the offices. “In the case of Barça, the short term has condemned him after receiving 222 million from Neymar. The key to everything is to have a strategic planning six or seven years ahead and abandon the obsession of making decisions for the results of a weekend”Concludes Xavier Ginesta.