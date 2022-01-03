Brussels launches its controversial proposal to classify nuclear energy and gas as energy sources necessary for the transition towards a generation without CO₂ emissions.

Although these two types of energy are neither green nor clean, the European Union could call them green anyway. And is that the European Commission is planning to reclassify nuclear power and some forms of natural gas as green, opening the door for billions of dollars to flow into the new category of sustainable investment.

The main objective of the EU environmental policy is to achieve net zero carbon emission by 2050, therefore in 2020 the EU taxonomy was created, a rating system that details the investments that you consider to be environmentally sustainable. You can check the pdf here.

The system was designed to help direct capital towards emission-free categoriessuch as solar and wind energy. Well, nuclear energy does not emit greenhouse gases, but it is not currently on the taxonomic list and natural gas, which produces much less pollution than traditional fossil fuels, neither.

With this on the table, the EU plan is that with this in mind, both energies are now on that list, according to some leaks of this plan.

The legal project states that “by providing a stable source of energy supply, nuclear energy facilitates the deployment of intermittent renewable sources and does not harm their development.”

However, only nuclear power plants using the most up-to-date waste disposal regulations will be awarded the green label.

In the case of gas, the green label will be awarded to operating plants that emit less than 100 grams of carbon dioxide (CO₂) per kilowatt hour.

From @GreenpeaceEU we ask that all activities related to fossil gas and nuclear energy be completely excluded from the taxonomy of the EU # EUTaxonomy It does not filter: even if they put a green sticker on it, FOSSIL GAS and NUCLEAR are not sustainable.https : //t.co/rtzNaadfWp – Greenpeace Spain (@greenpeace_esp) January 1, 2022

Its inclusion logically boosts international energy markets. The European Central Bank estimates that only 1.3% of the EU’s equity and bond markets, some 290 billion euros, currently finance sustainable activities, but that figure could rise to 10% with the new taxonomy.

The proposal, predictably very controversial, it has the top officials of the European Commission divided. Those who are against consider that incorporating both sources of energy runs the risk of ruining the credibility of a taxonomy that aspired to become a world reference. Of course, let’s not talk about groups like Greenpeace that completely reject this proposal.