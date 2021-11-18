Univision Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021 comes to an end after eight weeks on Univision.

After eight weeks on the air on Univision programming, the 12th season of Nuestra Belleza Latina will come to an end with the coronation of a new queen who will automatically become the new talent of the television network.

The four finalists for Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021 are: Cuban Fabien de la Concepción, Honduran Sirey Morán, Dominican Génesis Suero and Mexican Lupita Valero.

On the way to the final gala, the applicants will face the ultimate test for communicators: Confront the media in an unfiltered press conference. In addition, the finalists will join one of the members of the jury to show their talent in an entertaining activity:

Fabien Laurencio de la Concepción will do a sketch with Adal Ramones. Sirey Morán will have a deep conversation with Daniella Álvarez. Génesis Suero will do a sketch with Giselle Blondet. Lupita Valero and Jomari Goyso will do a fashion analysis.

As part of their final challenge, the finalists will answer a final question from the jurors.

The main event will include musical numbers by regional Mexican music superstar Christian Nodal, international superstar Pitbull and pop queen Gloria Trevi.

Following the show, “Sal y Pimienta,” the official post-NBL show, will offer viewers behind-the-scenes interviews, analysis and more from this season’s final episode, starting at 10:00 PM ET.

Everything you need to know about the final gala of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021:

DATE OF TRANSMISSION: Sunday, November 21, 2021

TIME OF TRANSMISSION: 8:00 PM Eastern Time.

TRANSMISSION CHANNEL: Univision, consult your local programming guide for the channel of the major Spanish-language television network.

MAIN HOST OF THE REALITY SHOW: Alejandra Espinoza, winner of the first edition of Nuestra Belleza Latina, broadcast by Univision during 2007.

WHO WILL CROWN THE NEW QUEEN OF OUR LATIN BEAUTY: Venezuelan Migbelis Castellanos will crown the new queen of Nuestra Belleza Latina, giving way to the beginning of a path full of great successes for a new Hispanic woman who will become a reference icon on Spanish-language television.

WHO ARE THE FINALISTS OF OUR LATIN BEAUTY 2021: Fabién Laurencio de la Concepción, Sirey Morán, Génesis Suero and Lupita Valero.

WHAT FAMOUS PEOPLE WILL ACCOMPANY THE FINALISTS IN THEIR FINAL TESTS WITHIN THE COMPETITION: The talented Daniella Álvarez, Giselle Blondet, Jomari Goyso and Adal Ramones will be part of the final test of the four finalists of NBL 2021.

After the test, the judges will also evaluate the applicants in a final question that will define the fate of one of the four finalists in the competition in reality show format.

WHO WILL BE IN CHARGE OF THE MUSICAL SHOWS OF THE FINAL OF NBL 2021: The guest artists of the night are the Cuban-American singer Pitbull, the Mexican singer Gloria Trevi and the Mexican singer Christian Nodal.

JUDGES OF THE COMPETITION: Daniella Álvarez, Giselle Blondet, Jomari Goyso and Adal Ramones.

READ ALSO: Will Sirey Morán or Fabién de la Concepción win NBL? Migbelis Castellanos speaks!