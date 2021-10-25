Univision Everything you need to know to vote for your favorite candidate in NBL 2021.

Week by week, viewers have the opportunity to save their favorites in the final stretch of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021, Univision’s famed reality show. To vote for your favorite finalist, you just have to follow the steps shown below and comply with the stipulated rules.

As previously announced, all the participants of NBL 2021 are in danger of being eliminated, and the audience will decide with their vote which will be the three sentenced applicants of each gala. Then the contestants will be able to save one of their companions, and the members of the jury, Daniella Álvarez, Giselle Blondet, Jomari Goyso and Adal Ramones, will save another. The remaining contestant will be eliminated for having the fewest votes in her favor.

Only one of the finalists of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021 will achieve her dream of becoming the new face of Univision, one of the most relevant Spanish-speaking television networks in the United States.

Learn the steps to follow to vote by phone call for one of the eight finalists of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021:

Clauvid daly

To vote by phone for DalyThis is what you should do: Call toll free at 1-866-976-2502 and you will be casting a vote in favor of the participant in danger of elimination.

Sirey Moran

To vote by phone for MoranThis is what you should do: Call toll free at 1-866-976-2501 and you will be casting a vote in favor of the participant in danger of elimination.

Lupita Valero

To vote by phone for ValeroThis is what you should do: Call toll free at 1-866-976-2503 and you will be casting a vote in favor of the participant in danger of elimination.

Genesis Serum

To vote by phone for SerumThis is what you should do: Call toll free at 1-866-976-2504 and you will be casting a vote in favor of the participant in danger of elimination.

Mia Dio

To vote by phone for It gaveThis is what you should do: Call toll free at 1-866-976-2505 and you will be casting a vote in favor of the participant in danger of elimination.

Fabién Laurencio de la Concepción

To vote by phone for From the ConceptionThis is what you should do: Call toll free at 1-866-976-2506 and you will be casting a vote in favor of the participant in danger of elimination.

Jaky Magana

To vote by phone for MaganaThis is what you should do: Call toll free at 1-866-976-2507 and you will be casting a vote in favor of the participant in danger of elimination.

Raishmar Carrillo

To vote by phone for CheekThis is what you should do: Call toll free 1-866-976-2508 and you will be casting a vote in favor of the participant in danger of elimination.

Rules for voting in Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021:

Voting counts, as long as you are calling from a phone number with an area code within the 50 states of the country. As for online voting, anyone can cast a vote within the 50 states of the country. Residents of the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico can only cast their votes through the official Univision website. Although it is true that the voting closes within 24 hours from the end of the transmission of each Nuestra Belleza Latina gala, the name of the saved candidate will be revealed during the transmission next Sunday. You can only vote ten times online or over a phone line. The audience can vote ten times for the same candidate who wants to save or can sandwiches between the two participants in danger of elimination. The audience can vote by phone for free, although airtime or roaming charges may apply. Contact your local provider to find out if extra fees may apply for calling Nuestra Belleza Latina toll-free lines. While it is true that online voting is free through the Nuestra Belleza Latina website, users may receive additional rates on their monthly mobile phone plan for using the data plan. Although the Nuestra Belleza Latina telephone voting system is designed to receive calls in mass candidates, it may occasionally fail due to the number of calls. The production of the reality show is not responsible for errors caused during the voting.