Univision Only four candidates achieved a pass to the grand finale of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021.

Only one week to go until Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021 reaches its grand finale, ushering in a career full of great successes for the lucky winner who will become the successor to Migbelis Castellanos.

Of a total of the ten candidates who participated in the twelfth season of NBL 2021, only four of them managed to reach the grand final of the competition.

The finale gala of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021 will be broadcast on Univision next Sunday, November 21 at 8:00 PM, Eastern Time.

They are the four finalists of NBL 2021:

Genesis Serum

Born in the Dominican Republic and living in New York City, Génesis Suero is the only Dominican participant in the grand finale of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021.

Since her entry to the Univision reality show, Suero managed to captivate the judges and viewers with her explosive personality full of joy and sensuality.

On a recent broadcast of NBL 2021, the real estate agent made it known that she has enjoyed her stint in the competition since her initial audition. If she does not win, she mentioned that the reality show has given her the opportunity to grow in various areas of her life, so she will face great professional challenges with valuable tools that she learned during her participation in the competition.

Fabién Laurencio de la Concepción

Born in Cuba and living in the city of Houston, Fabién Laurencio de la Concepción is the only Cuban participant in the group of finalists for Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021.

Since she auditioned for the competition, Concepción made it known that Nuestra Belleza Latina represents a great challenge in her life, this because she had not previously had any kind of contact with the entertainment industry.

Members of the jury and special guests of NBL 2021 have praised the Cuban’s ability to improvise and overcome any challenge she has faced in each of the galas of the television competition.

In a recent broadcast of the Univision reality show, Fabién Laurencio de la Concepción mentioned that she dreams of becoming the new queen of Nuestra Belleza Latina to fill the Cuban people with pride and joy. If she did not win, she emphasized that having reached the final gala is already a great achievement in her life.

Lupita Valero

Born in Mexico and living in the city of Los Angeles, Lupita Valero is the only Mexican participant in the final of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021.

Since becoming an official candidate for the Univision reality show, Valero has mentioned on several occasions that she dreams of becoming the new queen of NBL 2021 to inspire young Hispanic women, who, like her, were born into a home of humble origin.

During the first galas of NBL 2021, the Mexican had several disputes with the rest of her teammates, who alleged that she at all times “tried to overshadow them” in front of the Univision cameras. Faced with the accusations, Lupita mentioned that she only follows instructions from the producers of the competition, and that she came to the reality show with a very clear goal: To make her dream of being crowned Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021 come true.

Sirey Moran

Born in Honduras and living in New York City, Sirey Morán is the only Honduran candidate in the final of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021.

Morán is studying Social Communication and is currently a television host in a sports show in her home country. However, her prowess in front of the cameras has made the competition judges more implacable when evaluating each of her challenges, this because they consider that she has a great advantage compared to the rest of her peers, who they had not previously worked in the television industry.

Honduras is one of the Central American countries that have never savored the triumph of seeing a queen crowned in the history of Nuestra Belleza Latina.

If she wins NBL 2021, Sirey Morán would be the first Honduran queen throughout the twelve seasons that Nuestra Belleza Latina has been airing on Univision programming.