

Novak Djokovic celebrates after beating Pole Hubert Hurkacz in the semi-final of the Paris Masters on November 6, 2021.

Serbian Novak Djokovic, who reached the final of the Masters 1000 in Paris after beating Pole Hubert Hurkacz in an epic duel, he was excited to make sure finish the year as world number one for the seventh time, one more of those achieved by the American Pete Sampras, his “childhood idol”.

“I am proud and extremely happy. Logically this was one of the main objectives I had, one of the most important. Trying to be number one and finish the season number one. Do it for the seventh time and beat the record, surpassing my childhood idol and role model Pete is amazing“Said the Balkan, who beat Hurkacz 3-6, 6-0, 7-6 (5).

Sampras finished the year at the top of the circuit six times, from 1993 to 1998. Djokovic was even with the American. Now it will surpass him in a season. “I am very grateful, very happy to be in this position.”

Djokovic will play Russian Daniil Medvedev for his sixth title in Paris. The Serbian intends to achieve another record, raise the number of titles achieved in the Masters 1000 tournaments to 37 and surpass the Spanish Rafael Nadal, with whom he is tied.

Serbian lost US Open final to Medvedev and parked the season. For two months he has not played any tournament until this Parisian.

“I didn’t worry too much,” Djokovic said of the possible lack of competition. before arriving at the tournament. “I enjoyed my free time and spent a lot of time with my family and spent time at my tennis center in Serbia, where I have a lot of work to do and some other things that take up my time,” he said.

“I was not bored without tennis although I like to compete so I was eager to come to Paris. The main reason I came was to secure the No. 1 at the end of the year “, Djokovic acknowledged that he intends to achieve the title.

“The work is not done. Reaching the final of one of the most important tournaments that we have in our sport on our tour is something remarkable, “said Djokovic.

