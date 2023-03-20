Number 18 of the Torneo de la Fuerza appears in this cosplay made by a Mexican model

Android Number 18 is characterized by two specific situations: her typical strong temperament and that she likes to dress fashionably. Since she was a violent villain she made chemistry with Krillin and the path traveled in the Cell arc, in Dragon Ball Z, she made her now part of the Z Fighters.

In her first appearances, she showed her interest in always being well dressed. And as she has progressed through the series, there are several outfits that have been tried on her character. This has given rise to cosplayers who enjoy Dragon Ball to do different jobs on Krillin’s wife.

Number 18 is, together with Bulma, the Dragon Ball character that inspires the most cosplays. On social networks we find different versions of the creation of the Red Patrol with their different outfits on a daily basis.

One that is not common to find came thanks to the Mexican model and singer, Elia Fery. The cosplayer put on the costume that Number 18 used in the Tournament of Strength. It is about the pink outfit that makes her look like a sports trainer.

In addition to the suit, Elia Fery complemented the outfit with the characteristic yellow haircut and color of the character. The blue eyes and even the earrings of the powerful blonde appeared in the work done by this renowned cosplayer.