2021 has been a fruitful year for women in Hollywood. We have seen them shake the screen through their performances or their work in the area of ​​production or direction. But although the filmmakers continue to work hard to make their voices heard, this year has not been better than the previous one with regard to the number of directors in the great chair, in fact it is lower if we compare it with the figure of 2020. What is Happening with the women in charge of huge projects in the American film industry?

According to new information from Celluloid Ceiling (via Variety), the number of female directors in 2020 was higher than in 2021. The numbers are clear: from 18% it fell to 17% for the top 250 films. box office in the United States and Canada; If we study the top 100 we observe that it fell from 16% to 12%. Times have been tough for female filmmakers in the film industry, especially with volatile studio movements, theatrical releases, and those that only hit streaming platforms.

On the other hand, Celluloid Ceiling also reports that things are kinder for screenwriters, producers, editors and cinematographers, since 2020 to 2021 has seen an increase from 23% to 25%. Despite the fickle conditions we notice in the film industry, women are making their way into the industry on their own and we can continue to watch their efforts and hear what they have to say. Although the pandemic has halted the efforts of many people, we continue to observe a remarkable shift in the paradigms that Hollywood once handled.

This 2021 we saw at the box office productions by women like Eternals – 58%, a Marvel Studios film that featured the participation of Chloé Zhao, winner of the Oscar for Best Director for her work in Nomadland – 100%. A few months ago we saw the premiere of Candyman – 82%, the reboot of the famous 90s movie that Nia DaCosta as the filmmaker in power. Black Widow – 87%, another long-awaited title under the protection of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was left to Cate Shortland, who was honored for her work.

Recent years have empowered the diversity conversation in the entertainment industry. LGBT issues, feminism or attention to minorities have occupied an essential place when choosing directors, actors and even the team that works on the set of series and movies; even the academies dedicated to awarding awards have changed their rules to focus on the aforementioned lines. Although 2021 has seen a reduction in the number of female directors in charge of notable films, it is a pride to see that their efforts continue to be placed by major industry productions, all thanks to their talents and as social media and the media have advocated. for them and for the people who for a long time were marginalized by the powerful of Hollywood.

What awaits female directors in 2022? Turning Red, the next animated film from Pixar, will be in charge of Domee she; Hocus Pocus 2 it remained in the hands of Anne Fletcher; Nia DaCosta join forces with Marvel Studios to shape The marvels; while the whole world is already waiting Don’t worry darling, the new film by the talented Olivia Wilde.

