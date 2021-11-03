The Spanish Light Heavyweight Championship has not been put into play since May 2017. That day, Mustafa Chadlioui defeated Carlos Esteban. The commitments of ‘Musta’ made the belt remain vacant and no one claimed it. There were no contenders, but two boxers and their promoters have stepped up. César Núñez (18-3-1, 10 KO) and MGZ on the one hand and Eusebio Arias (8-3, 4 KO) and KO Boxing on the other, agreed to move up the division to face each other. They will see each other this Saturday in Pamplona.

The point where they both arrive is different. Núñez was champion of the middle in 2018, but the division “was too small for him” and he moved up to the super middle. There he has played several international matches, highlighting last February the European Union Championship. He fell to Scardina and looked to the future for a new challenge. “I wanted to not have to suffer to make this fight. They are my last ‘palicos’ in boxing and I feel like being able to train hard and eat accordingly. I do not mark a limit, this will mark it (points to the heart). I see the kids who have just trained and continue and used to do it, but now I think about resting. I realize that I am 36 years old and I have to close cycles, but I really want this fight and I will die in it if necessary. Although I have to close, I will“, says the Navarrese in the podcast ‘Boxeo a la Carrera’.

For his part, Arias challenged Damián Biacho in 2019. He fell and returned in February 2020 with another victory. It was a severe setback before the pandemic. “I don’t want it to sound like an excuse. My rival was better and he beat me, but I had a terrible night. I had a bad stomach … but hey, they are experiences to keep learning. I’m not going to tell you that in the pandemic I didn’t think about quitting, but I like to box. I came back in May of this year and my feelings were not good, but Vicente (Fernández, his coach) told me that he was fine. He was returning after a shoulder injury. Now this opportunity came out and we are two supermedia that we have been allowed to upload. We are on an equal footing in that factor“, he acknowledges in ‘Boxeo a la Carrera’.

The two, therefore, seek redemption with this belt. For Núñez “it is a great motivation to be able to dispute this title and fight before his people. “For his part, for Arias the locality is not something that matters much to him.”The belt is vacant, I think it’s like going to fight the champion. We know that playing away affects, I’m not saying it, it’s proven, but I think it won’t have anything to do with the result, “he says. The place promises “surprises” and also be true to its brave style. “Let no one think that I will go out for a run,” warns Arias. The war is ready. The ring awaits them on Thursday.