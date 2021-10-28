Khabib Nurmagomedov believes Islam Makhachev will have an eye-opening performance against Dan Hooker at UFC 267.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, the former UFC lightweight champion, will be supporting his good friend and partner Makhachev (20-1 MMA, 9-1 UFC) out of the cage when he meets Dan Hooker (21-10 MMA) out of the cage. , 11-6 UFC) in a key 155-pound fight in Abu Dhabi.

It’s a great fight for Makhachev, who has won his last eight bouts and is climbing the rankings rapidly. Nurmagomedov expressed that if Makhachev is capable of another dominant performance, he will encourage him to go for a title shot.

“My opinion, this fight has to be for him – not for his opponent – for him it has to be a contender’s fight. Because after this fight he will be a fighter with a nine-win streak in the UFC. Who has something like that? Only Charles Oliveira has a better winning streak than Islam. If Islam finishes this guy very easily at the beginning of the fight, Islam has to fight for the title. That’s my opinion”.

Khabib Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA) retired from MMA competition with an undefeated record in October 2020. Now the lightweight division has been reestablished with a new hierarchy.

Oliveira claimed the interim belt with a victory over Michael Chandler at UFC 262 in May. Additionally, Oliveira is set to fight Dustin Poirier in the main event at UFC 269 on December 11.

There is still no definite No. 1 contender after that title fight. However, the fight between Chandler and Justin Gaethje at UFC 268 on November 6 is sure to come into play. And on the other hand, Makhachev vs. Hooker is also a factor, so Nurmagomedov is analyzing a realistic way to get the opportunity.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is confident that this is what will happen. Nurmagomedov couldn’t speak more highly of Makhachev, heading into the next fight, and placing him in the top 10 active fighters on the planet. Now you just need to step forward.

“Islam is for real. It is one of the best in the world. I think it’s in the top 10 pound for pound right now. But Islam is calm. He does not like to talk too much. But me and Daniel Cormier, we always try to push him. After this fight you have to challenge the champion. At the beginning of next year he will have to fight for the title against the winner between Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira ”.

Related: Khabib Nurmagomedov Asks Islam Makhachev To Be More Talkative.