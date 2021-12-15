NVIDIA has partnered with Warner to introduce these PCs inspired by the movie Matrix Resurrections. A very suitable analogy to understand the current depressing PC gaming market.

In the idyllic metaverse of the blue pill, new next-gen games are announced, NVIDIA boasts technological firsts such as ray tracing or DLSS 2.0 filtering, and our eyes fill with these Custom PCs Inspired by The Matrix Resurrections Movie.

But if you take la red pill, you discover the terrible reality: your PC continues to work with your old GTX 1070, and you have been trying to get an RTX for a year without success, unless you pay triple its price to the insatiable speculators, including the longtime stores, who are They have aimed at this of tripling prices.

We live inside our own Matrix-like nightmare, so these spectacular Matrix Resurrections PCs created by NVIDIA, seem very appropriate for the current situation. Do not miss the gallery:

These are three PCs equipped with the latest technology, which, like RTX cards, are also impossible to buy. In this case, because they are not going to be put up for sale. They can only be obtained through a draw.

They will also be raffled various custom Matrix inspired cases, for RTX 3080 Ti cards. Yes, only the cases, not include the cards.

If they touch you, let’s see how you get an RTX 3080 Ti … You can see them in the gallery above.

PCs have names like Digital Storm Backup Operator, NZXT Nebuchadnezzar, and The Breacher. Admittedly, they are spectacular.

They carry the latest in hardware, with Ryzen 5000 processors, RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 Ti cards, 32 GB RAM, 1 TB NVMe SSD, liquid cooling, etc.

Another paradox is that these PCs inspired by the Matrix Resurrections movie They cannot run (at least for now) the spectacular technical demo of Unreal 5, called The Matrix Awakens, which for now is only available for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

If you want to try your luck, on this website are the instructions to enter the draw for these three Matrix PCs.

Surely you have more chances of being touched, than of finding a gaming graphics card at its RRP …

Matrix Resurrections, The film opens December 22 in theaters and on HBO Max.