NVIDIA has unveiled its next-generation cloud gaming platform, which will employ the GeForce RTX ™ 3080 graphics card and will be available through a high-performance GeForce NOW ™ subscription.

The GeForce NOW RTX 3080 subscription provides access to the largest generational leap in GeForce® history, ensuring the highest resolution and highest frame rate from the cloud, as well as the lowest latency. Each GeForce NOW SuperPOD in the cloud is comprised of over 1,000 GPUs with over 39 petaflops of graphics power. Each instance offers 35 teraflops throughput, nearly triple that of an Xbox Series X.

“The world of videogames is undergoing a great expansion as technology offers new possibilities and experiences. There are more genres than ever. The lines between gaming, sports, art and society are increasingly blurred in video games, ”said NVIDIA Founder and CEO Jensen Huang. “As we continue to drive the most advanced gaming technology with GeForce RTX, we have spent the last decade tuning and expanding GeForce NOW cloud gaming, with the goal of delivering the best gaming platform to anyone with a computer. I am very happy to announce our second generation GeForce NOW SuperPOD, which is a giant step forward. “

Next-gen video games on almost any device

The new GeForce NOW RTX 3080 subscription allows you to play games up to 1440p on PC and Mac, 4K HDR on NVIDIA SHIELD®, and up to 120 FPS on PC, Mac and Android applications. GeForce NOW RTX 3080 members will have exclusive access to the cloud servers equipped with the RTX 3080, and will be able to enjoy the longest gaming sessions as well as greater control over in-game settings.

Leveraging NVIDIA Adaptive Sync technology, GeForce NOW reduces system latency and syncs frames to deliver the smoothest cloud gaming with the lowest end-to-end latency. While most users will notice a noticeable reduction in latency, RTX 3080 members will see the great benefits of syncing at high frame rates when playing at 120 FPS. In the lowest latency mode, these members will benefit from 60ms latency, comparable to the latest game consoles.

The most played titles

GeForce NOW members can access more than 1,100 games, with new titles released every Thursday. This week there will be 9 additions, highlighting the arrival of New World.

The library includes many of the most played video games in the world, with free titles such as Fortnite, DOTA 2, Apex Legends, Destiny 2, and many others. GeForce NOW users will also have access to many upcoming ray tracing-compatible releases, including: Far Cry 6, New World, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Dying Light 2, and NARAKA: BLADEPOINT.

Recently added games include some of the most popular Electronic Arts franchises: Battlefield, Mirror’s Edge, Unravel, and Dragon Age.

Availability and price

Members with Founders and Priority accounts will be able to take advantage of early access to reserve GeForce NOW RTX 3080 starting today. The 6-month subscription costs € 99.99, and will be available in North America in November and in Europe in December. The reservation will be unlocked for the entire public next week, depending on availability. Accounts are limited. Members with a Priority subscription will maintain the price of € 9.99 per month, and will have access to servers with RTX, extended sessions and priority access to the games. New Priority accounts will also be able to reserve an RTX 3080 membership once they have completed registration.