The Nvidia CMP 170HX graphics card is already in stores. At least in the stores of the rich who can buy them where electricity is almost free, like Saudi Arabia.

The PC graphics card market carries one year destroyed, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to change in the next few months.

The semiconductor crisis, increased demand for computers in the pandemic, and cryptocurrency miners who buy what little stock there is, make it impossible to buy a graphics card, unless you are willing to pay double or triple what it is worth, to speculators.

Graphics processor manufacturers try to remedy the situation released exclusive cards to mine cryptocurrencies, but in small quantities, which are not of much use.

The hardware world is going through a time of great uncertainty, for reasons beyond its own market. Without stock of consoles or gaming graphics cards, gamers cannot make the leap to the new generation.

Although NVIDIA includes in the new RTX cards a technology that lowers the performance when mining cryptocurrencies, the miners have managed to break the protection.

The solution is through launch specific cards for mining, cheaper and more powerful than gaming cards, to make them attractive to miners.

NVIDIA launched the CMP (Cryptocurrency Mining Processor) range at the beginning of the year, with several models offering an Ethereum hash rate of between 26 and 86 MH / sg, which is the unit of power of these cards, the Megahash per second.

A rate that is nothing compared to the new NVIDIA CMP 170HX card, which is already on sale in some stores in Saudi Arabia, such as Vipera, with a stock of 300 units.

Is about the most powerful mining card, with a hash rate of 164 MH / sg, a whole record. Like its price: Vipera is selling it for $ 4,600, around 4,000 euros, although something tells us that it is an inflated price.

And they take them out of their hands, from what they comment, because they have delayed delivery to 14 days, and they have raised the price by 300 dollars …

For comparison, an RTX 3090 that costs about 1,500 euros (now it cannot be found for less than 3,000 euros) has a hash rate of about 120 MH / sg.

Apparently it has a better performance / price ratio than the RTX 3090, but as we say the price of the Saudi store seems inflated, NVIDIA has not revealed official prices yet.

In spite of everything, it must be borne in mind that even if it cost more, the CMP 170HX consumes significantly less than the RTX 3090, and is passively cooled. On farms that use hundreds of these cards, it is a very big advantage.

As we can see in this image, these mining cards cannot be used with conventional PCs, since they do not have output connectors to connect to a monitor or television:

From a technical point of view, the CMP 170HX card has a GA100 GPU with 8GB HBM memory, 4480 CUDA cores, 4480 shader units, 280 texture mapping units and 128 ROPs. In addition to having 280 tensor cores.

Connects to a PCIe slot, and has a TDP of 250W. The RTX 3090 has a TDP of 350W, that is, it heats up much more.

An important fact is that the card has a one-year warranty, which proves its reliability. Other CMP models only have a 3-month warranty, because mining farms have them working at maximum performance 24 hours a day, and their life cycle is much shorter.

Although NVIDIA continues to make them with eyedroppers, the launch of new CMP cards is good news for gamers and users who want to buy a conventional card, and cannot find it in stock.