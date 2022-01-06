The manufacturer of chips for graphics cards (GPU), Nvidia, announced that it will distribute software free of charge to artists and content creators, which will allow them to work on projects related to metaverses.

The product NVIDIA Omniverse is now available to individual NVIDIA Studio creators, a platform geared towards creating 3D content that requires hardware such as GeForce RTX and NVIDIA RTX GPUs. This was reported by the company during the annual celebration of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, on January 4.

“With Omniverse, NVIDIA’s real-time 3D design collaboration and virtual world simulation platform, artists, designers and creators can use leading design applications to create 3D assets and scenes from their laptop or workstation.” noted the company.

Although they do not clarify what type of assets can be created, non-fungible tokens (NFT) are the ones that are most closely related to metaverses and with which one can interact and trade in virtual worlds, for example, in Decentraland.

The software was released for all users of the NVIDIA Studio platform. Source: NVIDIA – NVIDIA YouTube.

During the activity in Las Vegas, NVIDIA detailed that Omniverse has been downloaded by nearly 100,000 creators since last year in beta., which has accelerated their workflows with their core technologies of physics and artificial intelligence.

A recent Grayscale report indicates that more than 50,000 people already engage in metaverses through games. However, the number will increase significantly in the coming years with the development of Web 3.0.

Advertising

NVIDIA and cryptocurrency mining

NVIDIA has a strong presence in the semiconductor and graphics hardware industry for mining cryptocurrencies. In fact, have created GPU of a series called CMP, exclusively for mining. In other words, they do not have the capacity of a normal GPU, to be used both for mining and for graphics processing.

Last November, CriptoNoticias reported that sales of GPUs dedicated to that sector fell throughout the third quarter of 2021.

One of the reasons that could affect the income of NVIDIA, was the veto in China to mining. In this sense, everything seems to indicate that the company seeks to achieve a greater presence in the metaverses and perhaps, in this way, improve its finances.

However, there are experts who claim that achieving truly immersive metaverses could be a goal that will not be reached overnight. Raja Koduri, a senior Intel executive, believes that metaverses today will demand exponentially greater computing power than is available in the best tools out there.