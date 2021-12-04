Despite Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Bill de Blasio have assured after the confirmation of Five cases of Omicron in New York, do not be alarmed, the health authorities do not want the strain to catch them off base and this Friday they ordered the entry into force of the “state of emergency” in hospitals, which seeks to boost hospital capacity and face the shortage of staff due to the possible increase in COVID-19 cases.

The hospital emergency, which was declared by the state president, ordering all medical centers in the state to cancel non-essential operations, if they have less than 10% of beds available, although for now there will be no decrease in services.

Although already 31 hospitals are in this situation, including the Big Apple hospitals Long Island Jewish Forest Hills and Queens Hospital Center, as well as the White Plains Hospital Center in Westchester, and Long Island Community Hospital, South Shore University Hospital, in Suffolk and North Shore University Hospital, in Nassau, the outlook is not alarming, for the moment.

“No hospital currently has limited procedures under the executive order of the Governor. Although this order takes effect today, the determinations will be sent to the facilities before December 6 to apply the procedures scheduled for December 9 or later, “he said. Erin Silk, spokeswoman for the state Department of Health (DOH).

Despite this, through a letter issued this Friday, the Department of Health assured that “it reserves the power to require that any facility limit non-essential elective procedures and / or implement other actions to coordinate services, as determined by DOH as necessary to protect public health.”

“As of the week of Monday, December 13, the [miércoles] will be reviewed by DOH on [jueves] and the affected facilities will be notified on [viernes]; The limitations of the procedure will take effect on [jueves] next, ”the DOH added in its letter.

The state agency further added that the implemented executive order will also allow New York State to acquire critical supplies to combat the pandemic more quickly.

Governor Kathy Hochul insisted on her part of tranquility and not to panic, and stated that they will be closely monitoring Ómicron’s passage, but stressed that with more tools than those available in 2020, in the darkest days of the COVID, the horizon looks better.

“We are in a much better place, where people are informed. There is no panic. It is still a public health crisis, but it does not have to be a crisis that leads to closures, ”said the Governor, as many New Yorkers fear about eventual closures.

Concern among some New Yorkers

Precisely this Friday, leaving the Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, a clinical center that became the epicenter of the COVID pandemic at the beginning, some patients expressed this concern.

“Of course this is a bit scary with the new variant, and one fears that they will lock us up again, but I think that hospitals are better prepared than before,” he said. Gregorio Sanchez, 70 years old.

The Dominican, who was in Elmhurst demanding a prescription, assured that everything is normal at that facility. “I didn’t see anything out of the ordinary, and I hope we don’t have a crisis like last year again “.

Celina mosquera She also showed herself along the same lines and assured that although she is afraid of the new strain, she feels more protected because she is vaccinated.

“This seems to be never ending and since it is such a new variant, we have to wait a few weeks to see how serious it is, but for now I think the authorities are vigilant and that, together with the fact that I have even the booster dose, makes me breathe easier ”, said the Mexican.

About the challenge the arrival of the Omicron variant to the five boroughs, Mayor Bill de Blasio again urged New Yorkers who have not been vaccinated to do so soon, and those who are immunized, to get the booster dose, as the best protection. At the same time, he stressed that not only the new strain generates concern, but there is also concern about the impact of the Delta variant now that the cold season is coming, so additional measures have been issued.

“Now that we have evidence of the Omicron variant here in New York City, five cases thus far, and related to that, also related to the intense challenge in the Delta variant, we announced last night our second major vaccine mandate of week. First it was the child care employees: 102,000 employees, now 56,000 employees of non-public schools, private and religious schools, will have to be vaccinated, ”he said. the municipal representative.

“So, as I like to say, we will climb the ladder, use increasingly aggressive tools to deal with what is happening now with COVID, the colder weather, the holidays, the dangers posed by all of Omicron. We are going to be very aggressive when approaching them with new approaches ”, De Blasio added.

Mayor He also said that next week there will be new measures, in accordance with the way in which the boom of the Omicron variant and the cases of COVID in New York, that keeps the authorities with their eyes wide open to avoid “resting on their laurels”.

Patients arriving at Elmhurst Hospital, Queens

“We are dealing with some new challenges right now. So that will be seen in conjunction with a number of other actions, because it is really dynamic right now. Not just for Omicron ”, said de Blasio. “Look at what is happening in much of Europe, a very worrying reality, and that is not Omicron, it is Delta. Therefore, we will continue to update policies regularly to meet this challenge. ”

“Vaccination and tests are urgent”

Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi, leader of the New York City Department of Health (DOHMH) also stated that what will follow in the coming days will be a close-up monitoring of the Ómicron movement, but insisted that the city is in a better position than before.

“We are looking at this very carefully in terms of staff capacity to make sure we have hospital beds when people need them. Overall, the outlook in New York City is solid, ”the official said.

The City’s ‘top doctor’ insisted that the outlook is very good, “even at Health + Hospitals, with regard to staff capacity. Which means that at this moment we have enough margin to be able to absorb additional hospitalizations ”.

Chokshi added that with regard to hospital capacity and in response to the state of emergency ordered by the State, each clinical center is reviewing its plans.

“They are making sure they have the staffing capacity to add hospital beds as needed. So we don’t wait right now for some hospital to have to, for example, cancel elective procedures, but we are monitoring it very carefully“, Said the Commissioner, insisting on the urgency of vaccination and tests.

“I just have to tell you that one way we can all help healthcare workers who have been heroic for the past two years is to make sure people get vaccinated, get tested and access treatment, so that let’s follow more people out of hospitals first, ”concluded Dr. Chokshi.

Omicron variant and effect in New York in figures

5 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in New York. 2 cases were reported in Queens. 1 case was reported in Brooklyn. 1 case reported in Long Island. 31 hospitals in the state have 10% of available beds or less. 2 of they in the Big Apple December 2 began a state of emergency in NY December 6 measures will be announced in hospitals December 20 teachers and staff of private schools will have to be vaccinated by mandate January 15 ends and will be evaluated based on the cases.