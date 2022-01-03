“Do not come to us now with a parole, with a pardon !. We deserve a royal road to citizenship. We were the ones who risked everything in this pandemic. And we are not an ignorant community, that they will fool us now easily. We are not going to get tired ”.

The above exclamation of the Mexican community activist, Ana Ramírez, from Communities for a Change NY, raged incessantly in the past year 2021, in dozens of protest actions on the streets of the Big Apple. And, everything indicates, that this voice will not fade easily in the year just beginning.

After just an hour when President Joe Biden was sworn in as president, dozens of organizations that defend the rights of immigrants were reminding the new president to fulfill one of the axes of his campaign: comprehensive immigration reform that would give the path to citizenship to at least 11 million undocumented people.

Upon waking up in 2022, with the proposal to protect the “undocumented” stuck in Congress, and with little or no progress in the “concrete”, those same coalitions they are not willing to lower the pressure.

“We will continue to hold our Democratic legislators to account. And we will continue to do state and local work to ensure our immigrant communities continue to reap other benefits. We will never stop remembering a right that millions of honest workers have earned.”, Explained Yesenia Mata, director of the La Colmena organization, just one of the civil organizations whose point of honor is that in the coming months the Biden proposal becomes concrete facts.

In the Big Apple, a city known as a “sanctuary” for immigrants, where it is estimated that 560,000 people do not have documents, the previous administration of Bill de Blasio and the City Council created some policies in the last eight years to ease the burden on these communities.

“We aspire more”

“We have a municipal ID, there are health programs, health programs have been expanded, some clear progress has been made to help our communities with lawyers. We cannot deny that New York City has taken great strides to help us. But we must aspire more ”, acknowledged“ Mariela ”, an undocumented Mexican mother who lives in SunSet Park.

In a whole sequence of more than twelve protests to demand changes of direction in the way immigration regularization is conceived, the Ecuadorian Eliana Fernández Organizer of The Make the Road NY (MRNY) insisted that “They don’t want any more temporary solutions.”

“We are at a key moment. We have already managed to change the language to refer to us. And progress has been made in eliminating anti-immigrant regulations approved by the Donald Trump Administration. Now our fight is clear ”, Fernández says.

Fernández, who arrived in New York 20 years ago, is a beneficiary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and is a spokesperson for one of the organizations that led several actions to demand that Congress and the White House give a step that ends in a “Real relief.”

“For 35 years there has been no immigration reform in this country. Our only goal is for them to pass the registry proposal that opens the door to citizenship for millions of us. No more temporary permits like what DACA or Permanent Protected Status (TPS) means, ”said the immigrant.

The Make The Road NY organizer Eliana Fernández emphasizes that they will not “accept more temporary solutions.” (Photo: F. Martínez)

The new age Adams

New Mayor Eric Adams took over municipal power in a city with a few 3.1 million immigrants, which represents around the 40 percent of the population.

Of that group, at least the 18% are undocumented, that could eventually be due to some circumstances under the latent threat of deportation.

Looking at the new president’s record of actions and his public statements as Brooklyn Borough President and State Senator in detail, he has shown a strong support to immigrant communities.

It is public how Adams has endorsed efforts to extend voting rights to some non-citizens and was a supporter of providing driver’s licenses to undocumented residents. As Brooklyn Borough President he condemned several Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrests.

“There is no reason to think that we will have setbacks in New York’s policies as a sanctuary city. Quite the opposite. What we see as a challenge is that this hope for a path to citizenship at the federal level cannot be extinguished ”, highlighted Yesenia Mata de La Colmena.

Hopes in New York Leaders

From this same perspective, Guillermo Chacon founder of the New York Hispanic Health Network regrets that the “legislative arithmetic” in Congress has not been in favor of undocumented communities.

“Until now there have been very small reliefs and the main thing is that the Trump Administration’s toxic language of criminalizing immigration. And there is certain hope in some executive decisions or agreements ”, highlighted Chacón.

The activist believes that this new year means an even more complicated time, because it coincides with the electoral arena of the renewal of Congress.

“I dare to predict that the scenario looks complicated for an immediate reform, that’s why we must continue to tighten policies in the City and in the State. Now we are entering an interesting stage for the Big Apple, with a renewed local executive and legislative power ”, he added.

Until well into December, hundreds of protesters in New York demanded in the streets that the congressional reconciliation package that includes a parole, which is known as Plan C, iIt will include real changes that ease the path to citizenship for millions of immigrants.

Democrats until the agony of 2021 faced many difficulties to try to retake the agenda ‘Build Back Better’ (BBB – Rebuild Better), which was intended to include some immigration benefit.

A paved road to reform:

The grim prognosis from most activists is that if Democrats lose a majority in Congress in this year’s election, all hope of reform that will lift millions of undocumented people out of the shadows. , the New Yorker Chuck Schumer, assures that he will force a vote on the social plan in the first weeks of 2022. But there is much confusion if the immigration project will be included. From his first day in the White House, President Joe Biden delivered a proposal for immigration reform that sought to give a path to citizenship to almost 11 million undocumented people. The proposal stayed stuck in the SenateIn principle by the Republican opposition. Democrats found the option of including Biden’s comprehensive project in the social plan, which they hoped to approve by the method of reconciliation. At this point they encountered the rejection of Elizabeth mcdonough, in charge of interpreting the Senate regulations, who has refused to give way to three paths. The last proposal only granted a work permit to some 6 million undocumented people. West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin He ended up blocking any possibility in December, saying that he would not support the social plan, blocking the entire initiative.

A city of immigrants:

63 percent of the Big Apple are citizens born in the United States according to the 2020 report from the New York City Office of Immigration Affairs.2% are citizens naturalized.10% they are green card holders.5% they are undocumented.62% of New Yorkers live in family homes with at least one immigrant.12% of New Yorkers live in mixed-status households, in which at least one undocumented person lives with other people who have legal status.14% 240,000 of all children live in mixed-status families.