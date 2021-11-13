The yellow taxi drivers of New York reached an agreement with the city on November 3, after 14 days on hunger strike, which will allow them restructure the debt they incurred when they bought their work permits for these iconic cars, and which led to nine of his teammates taking their own lives in recent years.

“Two words: we won! Plus three more: Thank you New York” is the message from the workers on their Twitter account, where they have told their stories with the debt, which for some exceeds $ 400,000.

The taxi drivers had proposed that the city, to which the Taxi and Limousine Commission that regulates the sector, was the guarantor of the loans, which would be restructured to a principal amount of no more than 145 thousand dollars, with monthly payments of 800 dollars.

Today, the city announced in a statement that Marblegate Asset Management, the largest lender of the “medallion”, as this permit is known by its form, will restructure the loans so that they are reduced to 200 thousand dollars, of which the city will take care of 30 thousand dollars.

That means the workers will take care of the remaining 170 thousand, instead of the unpayable debt that they have dragged for years and that led them to declare a strike and others to take their own lives.

The city’s money will come from your Medallion Relief Program, endowed with 65 million dollars, that the taxi drivers had rejected because they considered that it was insignificant to reduce their debt if it was not accompanied by a restructuring and the guarantee of the city.

The terms of the new loan will include a 5% interest rate and a repayment term of 20 years.

This restructuring will limit debt payments to $ 1,122 per month, also indicates the joint statement of the City Council and the senator Charles schumer that he had intervened in favor of the drivers.

After knowing the agreement a large number of drivers celebrated with their colleagues on a hunger strike their great victory, just steps from the Mayor’s Office, where they have slept and raised an altar for their deceased colleagues.

The workers had the support of a large number of organizations and state congressmen, including Schummer, spokesman for the Democratic majority in the High camera, who sent a letter to the mayor Bill de Blasio asking him to accept the taxi drivers’ proposal.

In accordance with Bhairavi desai, executive director of the Taxi Workers Alliance, which represents 25,000 taxi drivers in the city, the agreement is “a new beginning for a workforce that has gone through so many crises and losses.”

“Today we can say that owner-drivers have obtained real debt relief and can begin to get their lives back,” he said.

