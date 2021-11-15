New York will receive the “largest transfer of funds in a century “ for the modernization of transportation systems, roads, internet access and the creation of clean energy, which will mean investments close to $ 170 billion dollars, as part of their ‘piece of the cake’ after the approval of the Project of the Infrastructure Law for a total of $ 1.2 billion. At least that’s how it is described by Democratic lawmakers who supported this investment program.

Although adjustments are still being made to the ‘small print’ of the ‘grand plan’ for each region of the country, some voices such as Richie Torres, representative of the Bronx, interpret that a “giant step” has been taken that will create thousands of new jobs for women. working-class families, particularly those who “Don’t have a college degree.”

The controversial and disputed Law on Employment and Investments in Infrastructure that happened on Capitol Hill last week and will be signed by President Joe Biden this November 15, it is estimated that it will create a new generation of union jobs “well paid” and economic growth in New York.

Congressional sources have already advanced some figures.

The state expects to receive $ 11.6 billion for highways and $ 1.9 billion for replacement and repair of bridges.

The disinvestment in road infrastructure in New York shows a current balance of 1,702 bridges and more than 7,292 miles of roads in very poor condition, which would not withstand the onslaught of climate change in the future.

To cite just two examples, the modernization and accessibility of the Subway, the ‘Gateway’ project to build track tunnels under the Hudson River, added to the expansion of bridges and roads, is part of the menu of colossal engineering works that will require a immense workforce in the construction area.

Some unofficial estimates predict that about 2 million job opportunities could be created per year in the next decade.

“New York will benefit enormously. Preliminarily, an injection of $ 10 billion is proposed for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), ”Torres told local media.

This investment would impact the lives of millions of New Yorkers in the future as the extension of the metro line of the Manhattan Second Avenue, progress would be made in revitalizing the Port Authority bus terminal at 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue in Manhattan and improving the signals and accessibility of the Big Apple subway. This chain of investments will impact the reduction of travel times.

In the investment tray is also put to compete JFK and LaGuardia airports with the most modern terminals in the world.

A specific point in the Bronx

This week elected leaders of the Big Apple celebrated, even before the signing of the package by President Joe Biden, the promotion of some points of the plan that could benefit Bronx communities.

The huge piece of legislation will set aside $ 7.5 billion earmarked for the RAISE (Rebuilding America’s Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity) grant program, that would finance transportation improvements.

Funds are already being fought to close the six-mile access to the highway Cross Bronx Expressway.

According to reports from environmental activists, about 300 diesel trucks travel daily on this highway in the South Bronx, polluting the air with harmful chemicals, which translates into the highest asthma rates in all of New York.

By exposing the dangers of the six-and-a-half-mile highway, lawmakers like Democratic Rep. Ritchie Torres and the State Assemblyman Karines Reyes They insist that, given the flow of extraordinary resources, this route be closed.

The majority leader of the Senate, Charles Schumer, joined this idea, assuring that in a matter of months there could already be a set of resources that allows a projection to “end the damaging effects of this highway, one of the greatest examples from environmental injustice throughout the country ”.

And NYCHA?

It remains to be determined whether any of this multi-million dollar ‘rain’ will fall on the roofs of the thousands of New Yorkers living in the dilapidated units of the New York City Public Housing Authority (NYCHA).

Reports indicate that the capital need for public housing across the country is estimated at $ 80 billion or more and to repair the units of these complexes in the Big Apple requires $ 40 billion.

As of press time, it was not clear how the Employment and Infrastructure Plan will invest in repairs progress in 90% of the units that are deteriorated.

Voices from NY: “It’s not enough”

Now it is in line, the vote the other flagship project of the president, the plan ‘Build Back Better ‘ (Rebuild Better) of $ 1.75 billion aimed at social and environmental policies.

This package that is in the middle of a fight between moderate and progressive Democrats would provide a large number of Americans with aid to pay for the health care, parenting, and caring for the elderly at home.

However, one of the progressive Democrats, Rep. Jamaal bowman The Bronx voted against the Infrastructure Bill because, in their opinion, it was unrelated to the bill. Build Back Better Act.

“We were asked to vote only on physical infrastructure in the last hour and to delay needs and ignore the suffering of our constituents, with the weakest certainty that the original agreement would be maintained ”, he reacted.

Nor did New York Congresswoman Alejandra Ocasio Cortés give the go-ahead to the Biden plan, arguing that the bill was “Too modest”, They wanted bigger investments on the climate and the social safety net.

On the contrary, the New York Republican congresswoman representing Staten Islan Nicole MalliotakisShe did vote in favor of the infrastructure plan, being one of 13 members of her party who joined the Democrats to pass the law.

5 keys for New York:

$ 100 million would be the allocation to help provide broadband coverage across the state, including access to at least 186,754 New Yorkers who currently lack it. Specifically, more than 5 million people or 28% of the state’s people will be eligible for affordable connectivity plans, which will help low-income families pay for the Internet.31 extreme weather events They have cost the state up to $ 100 billion in damages, under the new investment plan it is expected to receive $ 34 billion over five years to protect against wildfires and $ 28 million to put an umbrella on cyberattacks. $ 3.5 billion New Yorkers will be greeted with weatherization plans that will reduce energy costs for families.$ 2.6 billion over five years to improve water infrastructure throughout the state and ensure that safe drinking water is a right in all communities.$ 685 million will be invested in airports in New York.