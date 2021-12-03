Another ‘struggle’ is on the horizon for a new vaccination mandate. The City of New York will require that employees of Catholic and Jewish schools, in addition to all private schools are injected against the coronavirus.

The new policy will affect 56,000 workers from these campuses and at least 930 private schools in the Big Apple, where until now the injection against COVID-19 was only a recommendation.

The measure already has a deadline: this group must show before December 20 a test that they received at least the first dose.

“This mandate will help keep our communities and all young people safe. We are doing everything in our power in this battle”, Highlighted Mayor Bill de Blasio after announcing a mandate that has already aroused very adverse reactions.

The decision of the municipal leader leaves a side religious exemptions from inoculation. Although it is not clear how the City will enforce the mandate against schools or school personnel, taking into account that in this case it does not have the possibility of suspending salaries, or exerting other pressure actions.

Health authorities plan to work with school leaders to deliver the drugs to school buildings upon request. In that scheme, it is also They will offer immunizations to eligible students.

The controversy bell rang

Immediately, this Friday spokesmen for the Jewish community in a statement shared by the The New York Times (TNYT) they made clear a position that foresees great controversy.

“This is an area where the government should use its intimidating pulpit to persuade, not its regulatory arm to coerce,” reacted the Rabbi David Zwiebel, president of a group representing religious and independent school leaders.

The representative of these educational groups clarifies that their institutions encourage the administration of new drugs against COVID-19, but they oppose it being a condition for keeping jobs.

So far, only spokespersons for Catholic schools in the Diocese of Brooklyn have endorsed Zwiebel’s position.

“It would be devastating for our schools if teachers who are not vaccinated lose their jobs during the middle of the school year. Some of our schools may even be forced to close due to the serious shortage of educators ”, he considered Thomas Chadzutko, Superintendent of Schools of the Diocese of Brooklyn, cited by TNYT.

A spokesperson told local media that the 88% of staff of Catholic parochial schools are immunized and have promoted the doses, but faced with the municipal demand, Chadzutko believes that “there should be the option of individual choice.”

Voices in favor

The politics that some already labeled “radical”, generates other reactions in favor.

“If the teachers of the public schools were forced to be vaccinated, it seems logical to me that they would do the same with the private ones. The risk is the same. We have seen that the virus does not discriminate. He is not seeing if you are catholic, jew, muslim or atheist ”, highlighted the Salvadoran Mireya Cuevas, resident of Boro Park in Brooklyn, who has his girl in the public school system.

Mireya relates that even with the vaccination mandates at the school where her daughter attends, and it is assumed that all staff are immunized, they have closed several times because they have detected cases.

For his part, the president of the Health Committee of the State Assembly, Richard Gottfried, it was in line with the municipal decision.

“These mandates they have given very clear results in the face of the pandemic. As we approach winter, it is essential that everyone, especially those who work in settings such as schools, are fully vaccinated, “said the legislator.

Teachers and administrative and security employees of public schools are already required to be vaccinated, and as of this Friday the New York City Department of Education (DOE) reports a 96% inoculation rate.

Up to now, students are not required to be vaccinated and Mayor De Blasio has resisted establishing a mandate for the youngest, as other cities in the country have done.

Already other states such as California and Washington have required that the private school workforce be vaccinated.

Schools in NYC:

1,700 public schools in the five Big Apple counties administered by the New York City Department of Education (DOE).171 Catholic schools.304 Jewish educational centers in the city they serve 112,625 students.