On Christmas Eve the ‘Guatemalan deliverista Otoniel Xiloj, met his family in The bronx , with many reasons to be “very grateful.” Regardless of the hours and hours of effort pedaling the Big Apple, distributing food in the labyrinth of traffic, pandemic and crimeThroughout this year, he was able to bring food to his own table as well.

“With this of the pandemic they have been hard days. We have never stopped. But the important thing is that little by little we are seeing the effort. Conditions have been improving little by little. One has no choice but to move on. And be grateful because we have a livelihood. Everything is very hard in our countries, ”commented Otoniel, who arrived in New York City eight years ago.

For this Central American and most of his 65,000 fellow deliverymen in all five boroughs, the year that ends will be marked by a special significance. After months of a struggle started by thousands of cyclists who have their livelihood in this means of transport, the Municipal Council passed six laws that guarantee you basic rights so simple like using the restrooms of the restaurants where they work.

Additionally, the outgoing mayor Bill de Blasio announced this week a series of protective measures for this workforce that is already highlighted on the city map as “essential”.

The “farewell” package left by the municipal president, includes specific security measures in partnership with the New York City Police Department (NYPD), access to health insurance through the ‘NYC Care’ and supervision strategies for That fully comply with the new laws that protect them.

The City announced that they have provided additional funds to the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP), to implement the new regulations to delivery applications (App) and the protections to these workers that They will come into effect in 2022.

The Guatemalan immigrant Otoniel Xiloj is just one of the thousands of workers already on the map of the city considered “essential.” (Photo: F. Martínez)

DCWP license

One of the most significant steps derived from the new laws is that as of January 24, many food delivery applications must be licensed by DCWP, which provides the necessary supervision to the industry.

Corporations that own online food ordering apps like Uber Eat, Seamless, Grudhud and Doordash will be able to start applying for licenses from end of this December.

Beginning January 24, licensed applications must inform workers the Tip for each delivery, the total payment and the tips of the previous day.

The ‘deliveries’ that provide service to any restaurant, regardless of whether they do their work through digital applications, will also have new rights from the April 22, 2022 and January 1, 2023.

“In 2022, we will regulate in New York for the first time the growing number of delivery application companies and apply completely new labor standards for their workers including minimum pay and right to control their routes“, Explained Peter hatch current commissioner of DCWP.

With the support of the Labor Justice Project (WJP), app-based delivery workers organized as United Deliveristas in New York City for two years.

The result of a chain of protests and mobilizations was the approval of a historic legislative package, which makes the Big Apple the Nation’s First City to Provide Essential Protections for Delivery Workers, including the regulation of the delivery distance, minimum payment standards and access to the bathrooms.

“We look forward to continuing to collaborate with the City of New York to ensure that these hard-fought regulations are enforced and make a difference in the lives of our workers,” he said. Ligia Guallpa, Executive Director of WJP.

Gustavo Ajche is the leader of Los Deliveristas Unidos. (Photo: F. Martínez)

“In a short time, a lot to celebrate”

In addition to some models of labor exploitation, these workers, almost entirely immigrants, They had been reporting assaults, theft of their bicycles and even physical assaults and humiliations, but the murder of Mexican delivery driver Francisco Villaba, who was shot to death in Harlem last April, aroused even more the fury of a new movement that, by firing this year, despite adversity, has much to celebrate.

“In a short time we have achieved a lot,” he concludes Sergio Ajche one of the leaders of the United Deliveristas.

In response to a chain of complaints regarding security, the NYPD announced specific measures in locations considered “hot” for this workforce.

For example, an additional lighting program and security cameras are promised on the bike lanes of Willis Avenue Bridge between Upper Manhattan and The Bronx.

In addition, special security points were designed with a program that includes the recovery of stolen electric bicycles and gifts from helmets for delivery riders.

For his part, the NYPD commissioner, Dermot Shea, who leaves office on January 1, highlights that the Uniformed has “improved the approach” to protect these “Essential workers”.

“Their work is hard and their days long, but they have also been the prey of criminals. They have been attacked for money and electric bicycles. We managed to be in contact with the associations that represent them and the officers have improved their vision of this problem by add cameras on key routes and serial numbers to help identify stolen bikes, ”Shea said.

New York delivery drivers took to the streets several times in 2021 to demand justice, protections and safety. (Photo: Edwin Martínez)

Facilities for insurance

There are other advances for those who they earn a living on two wheels.

NYC Care has launched a new initiative to enroll delivery workers who they do not have health insurance.

“We pride ourselves on serving them. And we’re excited to make sure all of these workers, regardless of your income or immigration status, know that they have the right to high quality medical care in the public health system “, said the NYC Care Senior Director Jonathan Jimenez.

In this sense, Councilor Carlos Menchaca, president of the Immigration Committee He valued these advances even more when the city sees an increase in infections and hospitalizations as a consequence of the advance of the omicron variant.

“I was proud to be part of the passage of this legislative package that dignifies their work and brings accountability to large corporate delivery applications, including my bill to ensure that application companies now cannot exploit food delivery workers delaying payments through commissions or bank requirements ”, he highlighted.

The Brooklyn legislator, in his own words, lamented that for “too long,” delivery app companies have taken advantage of vulnerabilities of these groups to exploit. While the City had ignored them.

Spokespersons for these corporations have shown no resistance to the opening of a new “bike path” of regulations that they will have to comply with.

“These bills are common sense measures to support the delivery guys who work hard every day for New York residents and restaurants. Make sure they receive a living wage and having access to the toilets is not just a good idea, it’s the right thing to do, ”he said in an interview with Yahoo Finance, Grant Klinzman Grubhub spokesperson.

“Issues to fix”

The delivery man Salvadorian, Vicente Lugo, 28 years old, who worked for a small Greek restaurant in Queens, stands out as a “breakthrough” that the City is paying attention to abuses of technology applications. Although he believes that there is still in the future “Issues to fix.”

“Small restaurants that receive direct calls commit a lot of abuses. They always look for the return to pay you less. And the owners sometimes handle this blackmail that there are many people wanting to work. And since one is undocumented, sometimes you have to swallow many things “, he counted.

He too Guatemalan, Rosendo Vivas, 30, believes that the issue of insecurity will remain a complicated issue for a long time.

“In this year to my I’ve been robbed in the Bronx twice. It hurts that so much time they spend to gain a weight, they come and take even the bicycle from you. But if we compare how we were before, now at least there is hope“, He described.

Notify your workers about their new rights.Workers can limit the distance they separate from restaurants and refuse to use bridges or tunnels. Inform workers of travel details before accepting a delivery. You must include the pick-up address, the estimated time and the distance of the trip, as well as the Tip amount if known.Pay once a week tips and other income Guarantee workers a food delivery bag with free insulation after deliveries are made. January 1, 2023 applications must pay workers the minimum pay hour established by the City. That payment is in addition to tips.

Workers on two wheels in NYC:

16 deliveries have lost their lives in different situations while fulfilling their shipments in this 202165,000 delivery men minimum is estimated to be in New York90,000 worked to meet the demand of food on demand during the toughest days of the pandemic.85% of these workforce is dedicated solely to this activity, according to a recent survey by Cornell University$ 15 per hour is the minimum wage in NY, but many deliveries earn on average $ 7.8754% of deliveries have been subjected to theft of parts of their vehicles30% have been stripped of their electric motorcycles and bicycles42% of the delivery not having confidence in app payments