

According to the National Association of Hispanic Chambers of Commerce, some 3,000 restaurants, out of 5,000 before, closed due to the pandemic.

Photo: Edwin Martínez / Impremedia

Latino restaurant owners in New York demanded from New York authorities several measures that allow them to continue operating while recovering from the losses suffered by the COVID-19 pandemic, such as avoiding the imposition of “excessive fines” and grant temporary permissions for sale of alcohol.

According to the president of the State Latino Restaurant Association, Jeffrey García, it will take “forever” for them to recover from the impact of the coronavirus, which led many to close their doors or reduce their workforce.

García detailed in a press conference in front of the headquarters of the New York State Liquor Authority (State Liquor Authority) attended by fifty Latino merchants, the claims they have made several times to the agency to which they made an urgent call: “we need you to help us.”

For García, new businesses have to wait too long for the permit for the sale of alcoholic beverages, so he demanded that the temporary permit that the regulatory agency already grants to restaurants that operate outside the city be extended to the city.

“We do not know why they do not give it in the city, we must have the same right,” Garcia said before explaining that the permit can cost between $ 1,000l and $ 10,000 dollars depending on the size of the business And, in addition, the merchant must hire a lawyer, which can cost between $ 20,000 and $ 30,000, money that many do not have.

They also demanded that the agency return the initiative ‘Liquor to Go’ (Take away liquor) that was launched during the pandemic, when eating was not allowed in restaurants.

García recalled that eliminating this program has generated losses for merchants because diners They can only consume while they are in the restaurant.

“At this time, that would help with business losses because they would have another avenue to make money,” he said, and recalled that they are also affected by the ban on unvaccinated diners entering the premises.

He denounced that the fines are excessive and often unjustified and cited the case of one of $ 9,000 to a restaurant by an employee who did not wear a mask while cleaning the kitchen, at a time when the business was closed.

The restaurant owners, who carried banners with their claims, had the support of the senator Jessica Ramos, who asked the regulatory agency to listen to this sector and highlighted its importance in Latino neighborhoods as a source of employment.

“We need to revitalize our small businesses in order to save our neighborhoods, but unfortunately this is the third time we have asked the Authority to please listen to the voice of those affected by the processes they have created,” he said.

Figures for this industry:

5,000 There were Latino restaurants in New York before the pandemic.3,000 they were forced to close.$ 1,000 and $ 10,000 costs for permits to sell alcohol, depending on the size of the premises.$ 9,000 The fines imposed on premises for cases such as an employee not wearing a mask have arrived.