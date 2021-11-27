Since March of last year, when the COVID-19 pandemic began to fiercely impact New York City, in addition to the 34,757 deaths that the virus has claimed so far in all five counties and more than 1,148,634 infectionsThe thrust was also fiercely felt by small businesses, in which the ravages of the coronavirus killed at least a third.

Those who managed to survive they were badly injuredIn his own words, and although the City has been taking steps towards full recovery for more than a year, and has promoted aid programs to give small businesses a break, the scars have not been erased, but the hopes remain. of stopping again.

And precisely this long weekend, as New York City begins to dress in the outfits of the end of the year parties, which began on Thursday with the popular celebration of ThanksgivingThe illusion of many Queens businesses is that the festive winds give them the push that urges them to be on the other side.

So he confesses Luis Yanza, of the business’Shoe Repair Center‘, from Jackson Heights, a few blocks from the Elmhurst Hospital what in the worst days of the pandemic became the epicenter of deaths, who is crossing his fingers to increase the income in his place.

The Ecuadorian, who assured that since last year the 37 avenue shoe store It has been quite a roller coaster, because not only was it completely closed for three months, but it has not been able to get up as before, having constant ups and downs, made a call to motivate local purchase more.

The shoemaker said that beyond the economic reactivation of the Big Apple, and the loans that

the federal, state and local governments have delivered, an extra boost would be to promote a program out loud and with incentives for shoppers and customers to flock to neighborhood businesses.

“It would be good to encourage people to consume in the area, but the truth is that they have not been seen here, because if they have, I have not received the message, “added the Ecuadorian, who also expressed concern about the insecurity that is rampant in the city and the opening of large companies, which, according to him, affects business as well.

“They have given us help, yes, but it was not enough. They are over and right now a lot of big businesses are coming here, with what the little ones can no longer survive without support “commented the immigrant. “I also believe that they should do something to stop the exaggerated increase in local rents and stop insecurity, which is another pandemic is turning us.”

Despite Yanza’s rosary of clamor, the Ecuadorian insists that at the end of the year festivities, the City must put its hand in its pocket and promote shopping in small stores, with the same force that the theme of the vaccines against COVID, so that the effect is real.

They promote “buying small”

The shoemaker’s call comes just as this Saturday, November 27, federal authorities are urging Americans to “buy small”, an initiative that takes place every year after Thanksgiving to give the economy a “shot” .

“This Small Business Saturday, let’s celebrate the contributions of small businesses to our communities, supporting small businesses in any way we can,” he said. Isabella Casillas Guzmán, administrator of the Federal Small Business Agency (SBA).

“With the increase in vaccinations thanks to President Biden’s leadership, our neighborhoods and local shopping centers are experiencing renewed activity. On Saturday and throughout the Christmas season, let’s sponsor our small shops, ”added the official.

Casillas warned that the so-called “Small Business Saturday”, has an important impact on the businesses of the communities.

New York City is also issuing the same invitation, and asked New Yorkers to actively participate in the local shopping program this holiday season, under the initiative “Shop Your City”(Buy your city).

“If you believe in the stores in our neighborhoods, if you believe in the places that make New York City great, you have to go and spend your money there. So, we are going to talk a lot about this from now until the end of the holidays. Buy your city, “said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“This was a great initiative that we did last year that really helped. Last year was very difficult for small businesses, neighborhood businesses. We keep telling people (…) buy as much as possible, invest that money in small businesses, help them survive. It makes a big difference“Added the Mayor.

Businesses ask for more real aid and against crime

That recognizes it too Gladys Guaraca, who works in a small business that sells miscellaneous items, such as caps, umbrellas and varieties, who stated that it is not enough that there is a purchase date in those premises, but that a complete plan should be promoted that helps those companies more to That the water from the neck goes it.

“They should give more real aid to companies and also incentives to that workers also feel the benefits and support“Said the employee, who explained that the business where she works was closed for several months at the beginning of the pandemic, but has not yet taken off as in its best times.

“I hope people spend more money in neighborhood businesses. That is a great help for everyone, ”added the woman.

Michael B, owner of a Jackson Heights pharmacy that was also impacted by the COVID crisis, said he was fed up with the robberies in his store, and visibly frustrated with the losses that this entails, said that the best help is neither promotions, nor campaigns, no loans, but “beat the thieves“.

“It is useless if things are reactivated and more people come to buy if the issue of insecurity is not resolved. People are coming in here every day and taking things away and there are no consequences for them. That must change. That is the real help we need now, ”said the small businessman. “I think they should immediately review the bond reform because that has unleashed more people coming to rob us.”

Jose Medina, owner of a “deli” in Astoria, who claims to have suffered “war wounds”, after the pandemic, not only because he became seriously ill with COVID, but because his business had to close for several months and was on the verge of bankruptcy, he joined the clamor for support in promoting his premises so that the neighbors support them with more shopping.

“In all crises, the ones who suffer the most are the little ones, and then later with Black Friday and the online discounts that the holidays bring, as it is difficult for us to compete. Now if, good if they included us in advertising projects or with discount vouchers to customers, paid by the City, to be able to fully resurface ”, said the Mexican.

“My business was practically reborn from the ashes like the Phoenix Bird, but its wings are still down, because this is still a canyon (difficult),” Median concluded.

Small businesses in numbers

There are 32.5 million small businesses in the United States. 50% of the country’s total workforce works in small businesses 230,000 of these businesses existed in New York until 2019, 1 out of every 3 businesses is estimated to have closed in NY due to the pandemic44.7 % of businesses suffered serious losses or closures 35% of small businesses closed in the early part of the pandemic 25% of small businesses laid off their employees in the middle of the pandemic 2 out of 3 net new jobs are being created by small businesses