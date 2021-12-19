“The omicron variant is advancing rapidly, but we are also acting much faster to keep New Yorkers safe”, this was the background message that local authorities sent this Sunday before the rebound in cases and hospitalizations in the Big Apple.

As part of the strategy to deal with the increase in infections and widespread fear, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the expansion of many more Covid-19 testing sites in the city’s neighborhoods, a reinforcement in the sending of tests to address as well as free delivery of masks on the streets.

The mayor added that they will pay special attention to nursing homes to make available the necessary booster doses, and called on pediatricians to recommend vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years.

“It is not that we are trying to minimize risk. We will see many more cases in the coming days, but now we are better prepared, ”explained de Blasio, who had Mayor-elect Eric Adams as a guest at the Sunday press conference.

“We hope that omicron is a fast and temporary phenomenon. We hope that in the coming weeks there will be a very, very large increase in cases, more than we have seen previously, “acknowledged the mayor.

For his part, Adams assured that “all these initiatives that have been put in place will save lives. We are one hundred percent in agreement. I am sure that together we will overcome this to recover the city in a proper way ”.

“Our teams are in daily contact, coordinating and planning the best way to respond to Covid-19,” Adams said reassuringly.

Both De Blasio and Adams once again insisted on vaccination as a powerful weapon to curb the ravages of the new variant.

When asked by NY1 about the delays and frustration at the Covid-19 testing sites, the mayor attributed it in part to the dynamics of the new variant as a phenomenon that marches at a fast pace that has made things change a lot. in the last days.

“We are living a different reality compared to last winter. It is true that omicron spreads faster, but it also appears to be a variant with milder symptoms, ”said the Mayor.

According to official figures, on Friday 17, 5,731 new cases were registered in the city.

At the state level, the number of Covid-19 positives in 24 hours exceeded 20,000 cases for the second day in a row, according to figures provided by the government on Saturday.