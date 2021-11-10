

NYCCoin, New York’s new cryptocurrency.

Photo: Eugene Gologursky / .

Eric Adams, the mayor-elect of New York, will seek to launch a new cryptocurrency that will operate locally and with the city’s brand, in a new step in its commitment to virtual currencies.

It should be remembered that during your campaign, Eric Adams promised to turn New York into a “bitcoin hub”, referring to the star cryptocurrency.

The former police officer said in June that under his leadership, “New York would be transformed in a year” and for him, this is a firm step with which he will be able to achieve it.

Also, last Thursday, two days after his election, Adams announced that he will receive his first three salaries in bitcoin after taking office (early January).

This, will be the first step for New York to become the center of the cryptocurrency industry, That promised.

What will the New York cryptocurrency be called?

The former Brooklyn Borough President welcomed the NewYorkCityCoin or NYCCoin, the virtual currency that uses bitcoin technology and will debut on Wednesday.

The idea is to first create NYCCoins, however, these will not be accessible to individuals and they cannot be traded on a cryptocurrency platform for the general public.

That is, the project aims to unite the cryptocurrency enthusiasts of a city to promote its technological development.

The idea is to promote the development of a local community of entrepreneurs and services with the common denominator of NewYorkCityCoins, which can then be used for exchanges.

It should be remembered that cities like Miami and Austin already have their virtual currency.

Eric Adams, seeks, then, to use the “profits” from these virtual exchanges for technology and improvements for the city, as happened in El Salvador, where President Nayib Bukele builds a public veterinary hospital that is financed with the “Profits” generated by the purchase of Bitcoin with state funds.

