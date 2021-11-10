

The NYPD reported that the case is still under internal review.

Photo: Michael M. Santiago / .

A NYPD sergeant began firing at a Queens karaoke bar early Monday morning. while he was off duty due to a fight with three men, who beat him because they demanded that they tip the waitresses.

According to police sources, the conflict began before 5:00 am on Monday at the Viva KTV karaoke bar, on Prince Street in Flusing, when a person told the officer, who usually attends the site, that the men weren’t tipping the waitresses who worked at the karaoke, The New York Post reviewed.

The sergeant identified as Raymond Wong, 45, spoke with the three subjects and asked them to hand over some cash, a request that was not well received by the men and they became angry to the point of beginning to beat him.

Sources said that the officer’s reaction was to draw his weapon and fire at least three times, the sources reported, in an event where there were no injuries.

The brawl took place inside a private room. Police reviewed a video of Wong walking back and forth near the door before opening it, a waiter at the store told the Daily News.

NYPD Sergeant Raymond Wong shot up at Queens karaoke bar. He claims he shot at 3 guys who refused to tip a woman. But a waiter said the woman doesn’t even work there. She might have been a sex worker & Wong may have been trying to get a client to pay up. https://t.co/hhDjUXvXzQ – Ash J (@AshAgony) November 9, 2021

“It sounded like they were popping balloons. It was inside a private room. It was a regular fight between customers and we called the police, “said the waiter.

“As for getting involved with the girl, it was none of his business.. He was a regular customer who got involved in the affairs of other customers. It was none of his business, ”the waiter said.

Due, the three men, two 38 and one 37, were arrestedwhose charges are pending, police said.

Wong had to be taken to the hospital with minor injuries, But he was arrested Monday night and charged with two counts of assault., official sources pointed out.

Meanwhile, he is awaiting a departmental trial and was suspended from office without pay during that period.

A spokesman for the NYPD said the incident was under internal review; however, no further details were provided.

