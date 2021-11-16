

Before 2010, Latinos had the lowest health insurance rates. By 2019, more than four million Latinos and Latinas had obtained some health insurance.

This Tuesday, November 16, the open enrollment period for health insurance covered by the Affordable Care Act, better known as ACA or Obamacare, will begin throughout New York State. In this case, it is about the registration of individuals and families who want to have coverage as of January 2022. As it has been doing since then President Barack Obama sanctioned the ACA in March 2010, our Hispanic Federation not only informs the Latino community about those plans but helps individuals and families with enrollment.

“Here in New York, the open enrollment period will end on January 31, 2022,” says Liliana Melgar Hoyos, Senior Director of Health Operations for the Hispanic Federation. “At the federation, we offer help with enrollment in four health plans: Medicaid, Child Health Plus, the Essential Plan, and qualified plans.”

Obamacare has been in place since 2010, and despite being the target of various attacks in the courts, state legislatures, and the National Congress, it has survived and continues to be extremely popular in our community and the rest of the population.

“Both the extension of the registration deadlines and the help that the Hispanic Federation has provided have been especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic,” adds Liliana Melgar Hoyos. “According to data from the New York City government, almost one in four Latinos and Latinas initially lost their jobs. For some, the lack of work meant the loss of health insurance, and for many, the loss of income ”.

Those interested in receiving more information or enrolling in an ACA health plan can call our Toll-Free Health Insurance Help Line at 1-833-656-2626.

If you do not get an immediate response, please leave your names and phone numbers in Spanish or English, and our staff will contact you as soon as possible.

To carry out the registration process in this new period, people should have proof of address and income, and identity documents of him or her, or of all the members of their family.

Frankie Miranda is the president of the Hispanic Federation