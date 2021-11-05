By now we all know that obesity has reached epidemic numbers, The most worrying thing is that it is one of the strongest antecedents around the main chronic diseases: heart conditions, diabetes, hypertension, depression and many more. Although obesity is a complex disease that is related to various factors, it is well known that lifestyle and diet have a direct connection. According to a new study led by the University of Turku in Finland, risk factors for obesity are associated with changes in brain function. The study data indicate that the function of neural networks to regulate satiety and appetite is altered before a person develops obesity.

The hypothalamus is a region of the brain that controls satiety or satisfaction. There are two centers in the hypothalamus: one that controls eating and one that controls satiety. Ideally, the brain’s function is to detect the state of energy stores and match energy intake with expenditure. When this does not happen, weight gain usually occurs. With this background in mind, it is worth saying that for years numerous research teams have tried to assess why this happens.

The aforementioned study was based on an important area to understand with greater intensity the social controls on obesity. Before the research, it had not been determined if the changes are visible in the brain before a person develops obesity, and if and if such changes exist. are at increased risk of obesity in the future.

The research investigated changes in the brain prior to obesity using el Study of the function of insulin, opioids and cannabinoids in 41 men. The assessment was made by positron emission tomography. The results revealed how family-related risk factors, including parental obesity or diabetes, were associated with altered insulin signaling in the subjects’ brains. A reduced function of the opioid and cannabioid systems was also observed. The importance of this finding is that they can be observed alterations in the neural networks that control satiety and appetite before a person develops obesity. The neural patterns of interest were evident in generalized brain regions. This means that early detection could be possible and this could lead to the development of prevention and treatment interventions for obesity.

In addition, the data revealed also offered clues about the appropriate types of treatment to prevent these types of mechanisms that lead to obesity. This indicates that the brain and central nervous system are important targets in the treatment of obesity. This research has been quite relevant and appears in the International Journal of Obesity, entitled “The risk of obesity is associated with an altered brain metabolism of glucose and a lower availability of opioid receptors and CB1”.

Undoubtedly one more discovery that helps us understand the complexity of obesity and invites us to create a healthy lifestyle that favors the functioning of all organs and systems. Finally, through a natural and quality diet, it is the only way to prevent the onset of chronic diseases, maintain a healthy weight and live better.

