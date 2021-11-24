11/24/2021 at 7:18 PM CET

The World Health Organization (WHO) warns: obesity has reached epidemic proportions worldwide, and every year, at least, die 2.8 million people because of obesity or being overweight. Spain does not escape the problem and at present “it is an obesogenic society”, according to Dr. Francisco Tinahones, president of the Spanish Society of Obesity (SEEDO-SEO), who states in an interview with Europa Press that around a 20-25% of the Spanish population has obesity, while 30-35% are overloaded, regardless of sex.

The easiest way to differentiate both concepts is the body mass index (BMI): if it is below 25 there is no obesity nor overweight; if you are between 25 and 30 you are overweight; and if the BMI is above 30, the person is obese, which is considered ‘morbid’ after 54. Now, it is a general rule that cannot be applied to everyone because, for example, it is possible for a bodybuilder to have a BMI typical of an obese person, despite not being obese at all.

These are some of the types of obesity that exist:

Depending on its distribution, it can be android or gynoid. As its name suggests, the former is more common in men, is characterized by the accumulation of fat in the abdominal region – that is, the famous gut – and carries significant cardiovascular risks. The second, more typical of women, is known as “pear & rdquor; for the shape it gives the body, with significant accumulations of fat on the hips. Venous insufficiency and osteoporosis are diseases that can be contracted from this type of obesity.

It is common to ignore the different causes of obesity, and associate it exclusively with an uncontrolled diet. It is an important factor in most cases, but by no means the only one, as we will see in the non-exhaustive list that we will see below:

Genetics: related to family history. Despite the fact that certain genes predispose to obesity, the lifestyle that one adopts will be decisive for it to manifest itself or not. Environmental factors also count.

Dietetics: It is due to a sedentary lifestyle and the intake of excess calories, which tend to generate fat in the form of a floater. Junk food, eating late hours or not doing physical exercise are some of the main causes of this form of obesity.

Nervous: associated with stages of strong stress or anxiety. The glucose released by our body in these circumstances is to blame for the formation of abdominal fat. The ideal is to counteract it through adequate physical activity.

Medicinal: It can occur due to treatment with certain drugs, especially antidepressants and corticosteroids. It is for this reason that many people undergoing treatment for mental illness suddenly gain weight.

Hypothalamic: It is related to a condition in the hypothalamus, which causes fat to invade the upper areas of the body. It usually leads to morbid obesity, and its cause is found in strong emotional shocks or depressive episodes.