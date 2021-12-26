Among the many series productions that Lucasfilm and Disney have in progress, one of the most anticipated, after The Book of Boba Fett, is Obi-Wan Kenobi, and it is that this will be a blow to nostalgia by bringing some of the most beloved characters of the franchise played by the same actors who gave them life in the second trilogy. While The Mandalorian – 91% was a fresh air for the Star Wars universe with a new protagonist and small cameos that arrived in the second season, now others are preparing that already had a place in the movies.

Boba Fett is a character already seen on the big screen but little explored, when talking about Obi-Wan we know that he is the Jedi master who was behind Luke and Anakin Skywalker, so it turns out to be a character with whom the audience is quite familiar; This, coupled with the fact that the protagonist will continue to be played by Ewan McGregor as in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace – 55%, Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones – 66% and Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith – 79% makes it even more exciting.

In addition, just as McGregor returns to his character after almost 17 years, Hayden Christensen also returns to his role as Anakin, and not only that; viewers will be able to see the transition from the already disturbed young Skywalker to the dark Darth Vader. And of course, many fans of the saga would like to be part of this reunion not only as viewers, but within the production, and apparently, that was possible.

During a recent talk on the Just for Variety podcast, actress Maya Erskine (10 Cloverfield Ave – 90%), who is part of the cast, spoke about all the euphoria that exists around the universe created by George Lucas, and how several of the extras are fans of it to such a degree that they infected him with his emotion, as was his brother who He said if she didn’t accept that role he would hate her.

One of the guys was very nice, he rolled up his sleeves and had Star Wars tattoos all over his body. And they build droids. Many of the fans build them, then the production companies rent them out to the fans. Doing this was a lot of fun, and the cast was fantastic.

The actress, who noted that her participation in the series is very small, said that this experience has had a great impact on her life, and even joked that she was considering getting an Obi-Wan tattoo on her butt, and also wanted to put your baby wrapped in a blanket on set so that it would also be an extra. Although the series is still in the post-production process, it is expected to debut on the Disney Plus platform sometime in 2022.

The events in Obi-Wan Kenobi unfold in the midst of Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope – 93%; some of the other stars who are part of the cast are Moses Ingram (Lady’s Gambit – 93%), Joel Edgerton (Erased Heart – 93%), Bonnie Piesse (Star Wars: Episode III), Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals – 58%), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones – 98%), Rupert Friend (Homeland), O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang (Fast & Furious 9 – 65%) and Simone Kessell.

