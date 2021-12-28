Ewan McGregor will resume his role as Jedi master in the series that Disney + is preparing about his character, Obi-Wan Kenobi. The fiction, which is still in post-production, will relate the events between Episode III, Revenge of the Sith, and Episode IV, A New Hope. And to the delight of the fans of the galactic saga, the fiction will have a multitude of fans who will intervene as extras, thus becoming part of the universe created by George Lucas.

This was revealed during an interview with the podcast Just for Variety, the co-creator and co-star of Pen 15, Maya Erskine, in which she not only revealed her transfer to the universe created by George Lucas, but also the presence of many of the fans. in the new Star Wars fiction.

This was revealed during an interview with the podcast Just for Variety, the co-creator and co-star of Pen 15, Maya Erskine, in which she not only revealed her transfer to the universe created by George Lucas, but also the presence of many of the fans. in the new Star Wars fiction.

“One of the guys was very nice, he rolled up his sleeves and had Star Wars tattoos all over his body. And they build droids. Many of the fans build them, then the production companies rent them out to the fans, ”Erskine explained when asked about her participation on the set. “Doing this was a lot of fun, and the cast was fantastic,” he said.

The interpreter, who joked that she is getting a tattoo of Obi-Wan on her “butt”, shot what she calls her miniscule role after giving birth to Leon Frederick, the actress’s son with her husband, the actor Michael Angarano, who plays Nick Pearson in the fiction of This is Us and revealing that he wanted to wrap his little one in a blanket and have him pass as an extra in the series.

In addition to McGregor, another who will return will be Hayden Christensen, who will once again take on the role of Darth Vader / Anakin Skywalker, thus taking up the story of the villain after Revenge of the Sith. Along with them, Moses Ingram (Lady’s Gambit), Joel Edgerton (Identity erased), Bonnie Piesse (Star Wars: Episode III), Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Rupert Friend (Homeland), O Shea Jackson Jr. (A Matter of Justice), Sung Kang (Fast & Furious 9), Simone Kessell (The Journey) and Benny Safdie (Fragments of a Woman).

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series is slated to hit Disney + in 2022 and will have six episodes.

Source: However