General, Kenobi! It’s been over 15 years since we saw Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan, but in less than one we will see his return as the Jedi Master in his own Disney Plus series. A behind the scenes that has made its way into networks reveals the first glimpse of his long-awaited reunion, and fierce duel, with Darth Vader, a classic character from the saga who will return in the show.

One day after the celebration of Disney Plus Day, the networks have turned upside down with a behind the scenes of Obi-Wan Kenobi which has revealed the rematch duel between that character and Darth Vader. The footage features an interview with Ewan McGregor and director Deborah Chow in which it is interspersed with concept art images from the show. One of them is the fight between the two characters in which lightsabers cross with an explosion in the background.

😍 Kenobi, Vader, Mustafar, duel, inquisitors, … Tomorrow comes the first preview of the #ObiWanKenobi miniseries and this looks brutal 💥 pic.twitter.com/Bw09vldJdr – Knight of the Smiling Tree Blog (@arbolsonriente) November 11, 2021

In the material, McGregor explains that meeting Hayden Christensen, who played Anakin in the prequels, was one of the best reasons for accepting the project. Although his return had already been confirmed, now we see a little about how the Sith lord will once again be a threat to his former master, who will begin the series trying to protect Luke from the shadows after hiding him from his father on Tatooine.

The last time we saw McGregor as the character was at the end of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith – 79%. In that movie, he wins a first confrontation against Anakin and, as a result of his injuries, the chosen one of the Force is turned into the dark cyborg we all remember. The relationship between these two is one that is later resumed, in the original film, when they fight again and the Jedi sacrifices himself to save Luke.

Star Wars fans have been asking for more of McGregor’s version of the character since the prequels were completed. The idea was first handled as a potential film, but with the release of Disney Plus, the company decided that a show was better. Following the success of The Mandalorian – 90%, a program for which Chow directed several episodes, the rage for the distant galaxy seems more vivid than ever before. Expectations are high for Obi-Wan Kenobi.

It is known that the show finished shooting just a few months ago and is one of several from the franchise that are in production. The other two highly anticipated are Andor, with Diego Luna, on his character from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – 85% and the third season of the show starring Pedro Pascal. More announcements are expected tomorrow during Disney Plus Day, although we may only see this teaser officially.



Obi-Wan Kenobi It does not have a release date yet, but it is expected to arrive in mid-2022. Until then, Star Wars fans will have to settle for The Book of Boba Fett, series that will arrive at the end of December to the platform. It is the story of how the famous bounty hunter becomes the leader of the galactic criminal world after the fall of Jabba.

