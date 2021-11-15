

Jennifer Peña and Obie Bermúdez say goodbye to ‘Así Se Baila’.

The tenth gala of ‘Así Se Baila’ more than dance techniques and choreography, it was a kind of feelings, and many, many handkerchiefs to dry tears.

But, as we knew, two couples were in danger of leaving the competition, and they were Jennifer Peña and Obie Bermúdez who were eliminated, who are already clear that they will: “We are going to disconnect.”

With a farewell dance worthy of what they represented in these 10 galas, the pair of singers told their love story in dance.

At the end of the program, and before they return home to reunite with their 5 children and disconnect from the world, for at least a few weeks, we spoke with Obie and Jennifer about his time on the Telemundo reality show.

“Ten finery, so many illusions, so many dances, so many steps, so many tears, so many beautiful things… We take the gratitude, the dance, we take the joy, the beautiful memories, and the gratitude to all of you for saying yes, for letting us tell you our love story. We are eternally grateful, we carry this experience in our hearts for a lifetimeObie did not say exclusively.

The couple each week, after the gala, would go by road to spend an hour with their children, and return to Miami, to continue with the rehearsals. Today they return to stay and that is very clear to them:

“We want to totally disconnect, spend at least a week, some time with the children, watch movies with them, take them to the movies, to the park… Then sit down for many projects that we will be unveiling soon, ”Obie continued.

Have they been wanting something? Yes! “I wanted to dance a salsa, Jennifer a tango “.

Before saying goodbye, they wanted to have some special words for the fans, the public who voted for them, who accompanied them on this adventure, and who made them feel that returning to the entertainment world was the right thing to do.

