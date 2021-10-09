10/09/2021 at 8:43 PM CEST

Jordi Gil – Milan (Special Envoy)

After getting rid of the current European champion, and at home, now the challenge is neither more nor less than to defeat the world champion in the final in Milan. The ‘bleu’ team is dangerous and strong on all lines, but there is one footballer who stands out above the rest.

Kylian Mbappé led France’s comeback against Belgium on the sidelines of transforming with absolute precision from eleven meters and Spain’s main defensive mission tomorrow will be to stop the PSG striker.

Not only Mbappé worries, but also the rest of the trident, with Benzema and a Griezmann who, it is true, was more off. And the rises of the sides, very deep and fast. That was how Theo Hernández scored the winning goal against the Belgians.

The options

The more defensive profile of Azpilicueta, who was already a starter against Italy, aims to be the one chosen to cover Mbappé’s movements, because in addition, the other right-handed winger, Pedro Porro, has discomfort. Lucho could look for a more physical eleven to stop a team that showed its strength in Turin on Thursday.

The greater speed of Iñigo Martínez would give him options in the axis against Pau Torres and in the center of the field Mikel Merino could enter precisely to give the team greater intensity. Above, one option is Fornals’ speed, leaving explosive players like Yéremi Pino as a booster.

Luis Enrique was satisfied, how could it be otherwise after the historic triumph in Italy, but he does not usually repeat eleven. Spain will not lose its philosophy in the final, it will want possession and play in the opposite field, but perhaps with a more physical profile.