12/16/2021 at 17:25 CET

Diego Simeone, the coach of Atlético de Madrid, already available this Thursday both Jan Oblak and Koke Resurrección, already reintegrated into the group after overcoming the indisposition that separated them from training on Tuesday and Wednesday and both direct to the probable starting eleven against Sevilla at the Sánchez Pizjuán, in which Joao Félix points back to the substitution, as in five of their last six games.

Not even the loss of Antoine Griezmann, apart from the next clash due to a muscle injury in the right thigh suffered in the derby last Sunday against Real Madrid, reopens the door of ownership to the Portuguese attacker, away from the prominence he had in the seasons precedents and accustomed in recent times to the bench almost at every start of the game. Except for the defeat of Anfield (2-0), he has not started since last October 28, in the 2-2 against Levante in Valencia.

It is true that in between he suffered a muscular blow that separated him from three consecutive games (against Osasuna, Cádiz and Milan), as well as that, since then, he has not played any of the three games of his team from the beginning, one of They (in the Champions League against Porto in Do Dragao) did not even have participation and that, except for a twist in the last session, they will not start a match of the dimension of this Saturday either, even though in the derby it was one one of the best, if not the best, of his team when he broke into the Santiago Bernabén duel in the second half with 1-0 against.

In principle, regarding that defeat -the second consecutive in the League of the rojiblanco team-, Simeone will recover the structure of five defenders in Seville -In the Bernabéu he started with four- and will include only two modifications in the eleven: the return of Thomas Lemar to the starting position by the injured Antoine Griezmann and the return of Luis Suárez by Matheus Cunha, who was chosen to start the derby. No further developments are foreseen.

Koke has already rejoined the group this Thursday and will be part of the line-up, in which it is indisputable for Diego Simeone. He will do it as a center half. The coach also had the coach in Oblak’s morning training session, also undoubtedly in Atlético’s goal, in which he will be protected again by Geoffrey Kondogbia, Felipe Monteiro and Mario Hermoso as centrals, before the losses still of Stefan Savic and José María Giménez for both injuries. The Montenegrin will miss his third game in a row; the Uruguayan, the fourth. Sime Vrsaljko is also out, due to the fracture of the zygomatic arch on which he underwent surgery last Friday.

They will not change the lanes in Seville with respect to the eleven type that Simeone has driven in recent weeks, despite the return to the call already last Sunday of Kieran Trippier, after overcoming a grade III sprain in the left clavicle, suffered in the past November 7. In the Sánchez Pizjuán Marcos Llorente, on the right, and Yannick Carrasco will repeat, who will return to the long left lane after having played integrated in the center of the field by the left-handed profile against Real Madrid.

In addition to Koke, Rodrigo de Paul will also continue in the center midfield, with Ángel Correa either on the right or up front, with Thomas Lemar on the left profile, either in a 5-4-1 or a 5-3 -2, and with Luis Suárez again as a forward of reference. Although he has chained five games without scoring, the Uruguayan ‘9’ continues to be the team’s best scorer this season, with eight goals; seven in LaLiga Santander and one in the Champions League.