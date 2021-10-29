10/29/2021 at 12:24 PM CEST

The Macedonian Enis Bardhi scored this Thursday the two goals of Levante against Atlético de Madrid (2-2) and the Slovenian Jan Oblak He is already the goalkeeper who has scored the most goals in Spain with three in total during his career.

Bardhi, who started for the first time since being injured with Macedonia on September 8, took responsibility and scored both of his team’s goals from the penalty spot. The second in the 89th minute of the game after a controversial referee decision.

Curiously, these two goals are the first that the Balkan player scores this season and the last goal he had scored in the League dated back to February 17 of this year and that he obtained precisely against Oblak in the Levante-Atlético de Madrid disputed in the Ciutat de València.

BardhiIn fact, he is among the eight La Liga players who have scored the most goals for the Slovenian goalkeeper of Atlético de Madrid in a list led by the former Barcelona player. Leo Messi, with eight targets.

It is not the first time Bardhi and Oblak They have a beautiful duel, which has not always fallen on the side of the Levante player because in January 2020 the Atlético de Madrid goalkeeper avoided a goal by Bardhi that would have meant 2-2 in the last gasp of a match played at Wanda.

Away from Spain they have also faced each other and on that occasion the Macedonian player from Levante was also the winner, again, who managed to score against Oblak in a Slovenia-Macedonia that finished 1-1 in March 2019.

After overcoming the muscle injury that has separated him from competition for about six weeks, Bardhi must be one of the fundamental players in the recovery of Levante and has also marked in red on January 19, 2022, when they will face Oblak at Wanda in the second round of the League.