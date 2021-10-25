10/25/2021 at 5:49 PM CEST

The Slovenian goalkeeper of Atlético de Madrid, Jan Oblak already on the podium of the foreign footballers with the most matches in history of the mattress team after adding, last Sunday against Real Sociedad, their meeting number 315, which allowed him to overcome the Colombian defender Luis Amaranth Perea as the third foreign player with the most games played at Atlético.

The Slovenian goalkeeper, the standard bearer for the Madrid team for the last seven seasons with his saves (in many cases miraculous) and currently captain of the rojiblanco boat, He only has two former teammates ahead of Atlético’s history of foreign footballers: the Brazilian full-back Filipe Luis, which added 333 games, and the Uruguayan central Diego Godin, which is in the first position of this list with a total of 389 games.

Faced with such an achievement, and although he achieved the mark in a complicated duel, the draw against Real Sociedad in which he conceded two goals (2-2) in which he was not especially lucky, Oblak wanted to send this Monday a message thanking the fans for their encouragement: “Thanks for your support through thick and thin.“, highlighted the Atlético goalkeeper on his official profile on Twitter, accompanying the statement with an image of him applauding the public after the match.

On the podium of the foreigners who left their mark on the more than centennial history of the rojiblanco team, the Slovenian goalkeeper has in his record a League (2020-21), a Europa League (2017-18), a Spanish Super Cup (2014) and a European Super Cup (2018). Oblak came to Atlético in July 2014 from the Portuguese Benfica, in what was one of the most expensive goalkeeper transfers in history until then, for about 16 million euros and with the pressure to replace the Belgian Thibaut Courtois, then returned to English Chelsea and today Real Madrid goalkeeper.

Since then, Oblak has revealed himself as a goalkeeper of tremendous security, which has won five ‘Zamora’ trophies for the least beaten goalkeeper in the Spanish League, in the 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons.